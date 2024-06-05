Netizens Slam Road Tax Cuts For Malaysia’s EV Owners As “Discounts For The Elite”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government has announced significant road tax discounts for high-end electric vehicles (EVs), a move that has left many Malaysians wondering.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that starting 1 January 2026, road tax fees for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) will be based on electric motor power.

The new rates are said to be 85% lower than current fees, a move intended to encourage the transition to cleaner vehicles.

Actually, tk faham knp kereta2 EV mewah pun dpt pengurangan cukai jalan. Patut letak max keta hrga 200k dpt pengurangan cukai jln. Blh galakkn pengeluar buat keta EV mampu milik. Ntah apa2 punya polisi la. Org mampu beli EV mewah, tkkn nk bg diskaun?@anwaribrahim @anthonyloke pic.twitter.com/AnRO8Ey5Yc — Error404 (@The5H5615) June 4, 2024

However, this discount disproportionately benefits those who can afford high-powered luxury EVs.

While the average citizen grapples with economic hardships and rising costs, those who can afford cars like the BMW iX xDrive40 Sport Automatic, Mercedes Benz EQS, and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT are set to enjoy substantial savings.

Consider this:

The BMW iX xDrive40 Sport Automatic, priced at RM429,430, now comes with a RM 3,000 road tax discount.

The Mercedes Benz EQS, costing RM648,888, gets an RM5,800 road tax discount.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, ‘a steal’ at just RM934,000, receives an RM11,000 road tax discount.

The BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range, with a recommended retail price of RM99,900, will have its road tax reduced from RM 624 to RM 120.

The Tesla Model Y, starting at RM199,000, will have its road tax reduced from RM 2,583 to RM 305.

So, who is really buying these cars? The average T20 household earning RM 11,820 a month?

This policy seems tailored for the ‘mahakaya’—the ultra-rich of Malaysia.

A Tale of Two Malaysias: The Widening Gap Between the Rich and the Rest

The irony is palpable.

While the government chants mantras of people-friendly governance, it simultaneously offers financial relief to those least in need.

Meanwhile, the rest of the population is left to deal with economic challenges and foreign competition without similar support.

While these changes are designed to promote environmental sustainability, they also highlight a growing divide between Malaysia’s wealthy elite and the average citizen.

As the government continues to implement policies that seemingly favour the rich, one must wonder: Is this truly a Robin Hood government, or are they simply robbing the hood?

Netizens have voiced their concerns, with one commenting, “But if you want a plan, make it encompass all aspects rather than giving the rich a tax break without helping the rest.”

Others have raised questions about the impact on various sectors, such as mechanics servicing EVs, spare part manufacturers, and car manufacturers.

“There should always be more than just looking at the consumer, but also what can be done to increase the consumer base,” another netizen pointed out.

“What are you doing to get Proton and Perodua into the mix to produce a more affordable EV for everyone?”

Kereta harga 100K/150K ke atas tak perlu bagi diskaun bagi rebate bagi insentif tak kira EV ke Hybrid ke. Kereta bawah 100K mansuhkan road tax, mansuhkan kos² merapu kalau betul nak bantu rakyat. Tapi tu la kan mana² kerajaan 2×5 saja, robinhood taik kucing 🤣 — DINGDONGDITCHING🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@baldtoro) June 5, 2024

