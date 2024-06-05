Lee Zii Jia Smashes Badminton Records, Clocking Blistering 497.1 km/h

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The badminton world was awed as Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia put on a spectacular show at the recently concluded Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

The 25-year-old sensation clinched victory in the men’s singles category and shattered records with lightning-fast smashes.

According to an Instagram post by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Lee’s blistering 497.1 km/h smash was the fastest recorded during the tournament.

Comparatively, it is also faster than the speed of a Formula 1 car at full throttle, which can reach speeds of around 370 km/h.

The world number seven dominated the list, securing the third, fourth, fifth, and tenth spots with impressive speeds of 482.1 km/h, 470.7 km/h, 455.7 km/h, and 417.6 km/h, respectively.

A Showcase of Malaysian Badminton Prowess

Lee’s electrifying performance stunned fans and fellow players as he showcased his incredible power and precision on the court.

His achievement is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion for the sport.

Lee is known for the prowess of his “Octopus Smash,” which became a highlight among badminton enthusiasts.

While Lee stole the spotlight, other Malaysian players also made their mark at the tournament.

World number 36 and rising star Leong Jun Hao secured the sixth and ninth positions in the men’s singles category with smash speeds of 455.2 km/h and 435.1 km/h, respectively.

LJH is through to the R16 🔥



Leong Jun Hao 🇲🇾 won against Jonatan Christie 🇮🇩



21-13

16-21

21-12



High focus & calm in the rubber. That's it. Yasssss!!! Well done, Jun Hao 🔥#IndonesiaOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/sO4d2Adi5j — Z 💎🇲🇾 (@theone_xyz) June 5, 2024

In the women’s doubles category, Thinaah Muralitharan and Pearly Tan showcased their prowess, with Thinaah claiming the third spot at 378.3 km/h and Tan following closely at 372.5 km/h.

Although Tan’s speed slightly declined from her world record-setting 438 km/h smash last year, her performance remained impressive.

BERDESUP SMASH PEARLY TAN KOONG LE WOIIII 🔥🔥🔥 #IndonesiaMasters2024 pic.twitter.com/AO5aOc9LBH — MARC DEAN (@marc_deanz) January 24, 2024

Malaysia’s Badminton Stars Shine Bright Across All Categories

Malaysian mixed doubles players also made their presence felt, with Tan Kian Meng topping the list at 399.9 km/h.

Goh Soon Huat secured the fifth and seventh positions with speeds of 398.2 km/h and 396.5 km/h, while Chen Tang Jie claimed the eighth spot at 392.4 km/h.

In the men’s doubles category, Soh Wooi Yik and Nur Izzudin Mohd Rumsani flew the Malaysian flag high, with Soh securing the third position at 454 km/h and Nur Izzudin claiming the eighth spot at 420.2 km/h.

As the dust settles on the 2024 Perodua Malaysia Masters, one thing is clear: Malaysian badminton is in good hands.

With stars like Lee leading the charge and a talented pool of players across all categories, the future of Malaysian badminton looks brighter than ever.

Fans can only wait with bated breath to see what incredible feats these exceptional athletes will achieve next, especially as they participate in the ongoing Indonesia Open 2024.

In the end, while speed may be king, the combination of speed, skill, and mental fortitude separates the champions from the rest of the pack.

