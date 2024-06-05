Discover The Charm Of Kelantan’s Floating Market: Pulau Sri Tanjung

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Why go to Thailand when you can experience an equally captivating floating market right here in Kelantan?

Located in the northern Kelantan town of Tumpat, Pulau Sri Tanjung floating market is quickly becoming famous in Malaysia for a good reason.

This floating market offers an array of delicious food and beverages that will tantalize your taste buds.

From traditional Malaysian dishes to refreshing drinks, there’s something for everyone.

The market is not just about the food; it’s an experience that brings you closer to nature and the vibrant local culture.

Scenic Boat Rides and Affordable Entry Fees

Visitors can embark on a scenic boat ride for a nominal fare from one of three jetties: Jeti Kok Majid, Jeti Sungai Pinang, or Jeti Kuala Besar.

The round-trip boat fare from LKIM jetty is just RM6, while the one-way fare from Kuala Besar jetty is RM3.

If departing from Jeti Kok Majid in Tumpat, the one-way boat fare is RM5 for adults and RM 3.00 for children.

The entry fee to the floating market is a mere RM2 per person.

Additionally, parking at the Kuala Besar jetty costs RM3 per car.

The market provides ferry services that can accommodate 40 people and smaller boats with a capacity of 12 people, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for all.

Beyond the Bites: Activities to Enhance Your Visit

Among the delightful food options are ‘kerabu Maggi’ (instant noodle salad), crunchy baby crab, ‘lokan’ (mud clams) and nipah palm fruit.

Pulau Sri Tanjung floating market is not just a place to shop and eat but to relax, enjoy the natural beauty, and immerse yourself in the local culture.

After enjoying your meal, there are plenty of other activities to engage in here.

You can take a leisurely bike ride around the area to enjoy the stunning views or participate in kayaking and lokan hunting.

