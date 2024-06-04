National Badminton Stars Loses Millions To Investment Scams

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world of Malaysian badminton has been rocked by the devastating news that two of its stars have fallen victim to investment scams.

Lai Pei Jing, a 31-year-old independent player, recently shared her heartbreaking story of losing nearly all her life savings to fraudsters.

She lost roughly RM400,000 in the scam.

In a poignant social media post in Chinese, Lai expressed her anguish and the immense emotional toll the ordeal has taken on her and her family.

“Yes, I was scammed out of almost all my life savings by a fraud group. Honestly, this has been an extremely heavy blow to me,” Lai confessed.

The shuttler’s decades of hard work and dedication to the sport were wiped out instantly, leaving her grappling with feelings of self-blame and foolishness.

In an effort to seek justice and prevent others from falling victim to similar scams, Lai lodged a police report in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, regarding her case.

Hannah Yeoh, the Minister of Youth and Sports, conveyed her heartfelt sympathy and has offered to help.

Former World No. 1 Tan Boon Heong’s RM2.5 Million Scam Revelation Sparks Skepticism

Lai’s story resonated with former world men’s double No. 1 Tan Boon Heong, who shared his harrowing experience with investment scams following Lai’s misfortune.

Tan revealed that he had fallen victim not once but twice, losing a staggering RM2.5 million to fraudsters, including a friend whose child was also a badminton player.

In a heartfelt Facebook live session which had been removed, the Kedahan emphasized the importance of caution when investing, urging others to perform due diligence and understand the risks involved.

However, some sceptics have questioned the authenticity of his story.

In response to the sceptics who doubted his claims, Tan reiterated that his primary intention in sharing his experience was to warn others about the dangers of investment scams and to prevent them from falling victim to similar schemes.

