Mee Tarik Mix-Up: Family Shocked by Pork Rice Delivery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a food delivery mishap, a Muslim family unknowingly consumed pork after they allegedly received a wrong order.

According to a post on @nebbiebaby’s TikTok account, a food delivery worker allegedly delivered a pork-based meal to her house by mistcake.

The family had ordered from a trusted halal restaurant, Mee Tarik Warisan, but received the pork meal from a different establishment.

The order was placed by the father for his hungry children while their mother was occupied with an online class.

The children consumed the meal because the receipt was allegedly placed deep within the plastic bag before the error was discovered.

@nebbiebaby mentioned that she had placed the same order many times before, and since her children aren’t picky eaters, they ate without hesitation.

She now feels very guilty about the whole situation.

Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Following the incident, social media users sympathised with the affected family, especially the children involved.

They urged others to verify their orders carefully and highlighted the importance of checking restaurant credentials, especially in racially diverse areas.

The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about food safety and delivery practices.

Netizens questioned the order’s details, suggesting various scenarios that could have led to the mix-up.

Some speculated that the rider might have handled multiple deliveries simultaneously, leading to the unfortunate error.

The rider was also blamed for being careless and not using common sense.

Mcm mana ye salah hantar tu,kan ke alamat dgn food dah dinyatakan. Maknanya rider tak baca resit betul2 la kan. Main terjah je. Takkan la rumah melayu order babi pulak. — jiransebelah (@ieraraie) June 4, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.