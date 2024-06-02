IWK At 30: Saluting Stalwarts & Sowing Seeds For Future Change-Makers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a splash of excitement, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) recently marked its 30th anniversary with a wave of celebrations at the IWK Eco Park in Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur.

For the last three decades, IWK’s dedicated crew has been the silent guardians of Malaysia’s sanitation system. They are the unsung heroes working tirelessly to ensure the nation’s well-being, one flush at a time.

During the celebration, IWK Chairman Ahmad Johnie Zawawi reflected on the company’s journey, saying, “The milestone of three decades is not just our own; it is a testament to the invaluable support of our stakeholders, valued customers and community members, without whom we would not have reached this point”.

He also reaffirms IWK’s commitment towards serving the nation and leading the charge in environmental conservation.

IWK remains steadfast in its commitment to serving all Malaysians. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to protect public health, pioneer innovative and sustainable practices, and lead environment conservation efforts for our country’s overall well-being. IWK Chairman Ahmad Johnie Zawawi.

Honouring IWK’s Pillars of Progress

In a grand show of gratitude, IWK tipped its hat to the stalwarts who’ve been part of the company since its inception with a special ‘Long Service Award’.

The award serves as a small token of appreciation for their veteran staff’s unwavering loyalty, stellar work ethic, and fiery passion, which have been instrumental in fostering the company’s success.

Present during the celebrations was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who extended the Federal Government’s congratulations to the company and its dedicated personnel on the monumental milestone.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in the country’s sewerage industry. IWK has successfully managed and maintained sewage wastewater through innovative methods, driving a circular economy that promotes the well-being of the people and environmental sustainability. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Cultivating Future Change-Makers

The anniversary bash also saw the unveiling of IWK’s latest brainchild: the ‘PERANTIS IWK‘ apprenticeship program. The program is tailored for local final-year undergrads and grads who possess a passion for environmental sustainability and a zest for personal growth.

It promises to arm participants with vital soft skills and leadership chops, all while they master the art of crafting viral social media campaigns, and is set to nurture the next generation of eco-warriors and leaders.

Coaching the participants will be esteemed radio announcer and TV host, Natalie Kniese, who will guide each trainee and help them find their voices to make an impact within the community.

Participants will also have the chance to compete for three cash prizes of RM1,000, as well as job opportunities and internships at IWK.

Read More: Toilets, Tunes & Triumphs – Najis Jadi Teman Premieres Soon!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.