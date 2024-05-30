RM44 For A Mercedes EQC? Netizens Left Stunned By Unrealistic Fare Demand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the latest social media uproar, a user’s audacious demand for a Mercedes ride at the meagre price of RM44 has left netizens both amused and outraged.

The comment, posted on a social media e-hailing page, reads: “Bayar RM44 nak Mercedes… Kalau org tu boleh pakai Mercedes x keje dah ngan Indreba ni palatao…” (translated: “Pay RM44 for a Mercedes… If someone can afford a Mercedes, they wouldn’t be working with Indreba, palatao…”).

A screenshot of the comment that sparked the controversy. (Pix: Facebook)

One netizen, Addy EnamJari, humorously suggested checking the one-night rate at W Hotel (the pickup location), implying that the demand was unrealistic.

Another commenter, พอลลีน ซอ, pointed out the absurdity by comparing it to her experience in 2008 when a taxi ride from Puchong to KLIA cost RM85.

Muhammad Fikri Awaludin echoed the sentiment by stating how cheap RM44 is for a trip from KL to KLIA.

At the same time, Denver Yu cynically remarked that only a “driver c*bai” (a derogatory term) would accept such a fare.

Syahir Mustafa speculated that perhaps the commenter hailed from another planet, given the unrealistic nature of the request.

Electric Dream

The model in question, the Mercedes EQC, is a fully electric luxury SUV far from an entry-level vehicle.

For context, the Mercedes Benz EQC price in Malaysia starts from RM393,888 for the base variant.

Hence, the idea of securing such a ride for RM44 seems laughable to many.

InDrive is a ride-hailing app that allows passengers to set their own fares for rides. Drivers can then accept or reject the fare offer. If a driver accepts the fare, they are obligated to complete the ride

While everyone loves a good deal, expecting to ride in luxury for less than a budget meal is pushing the boundaries of reason.

Ride-Hailing Reality Check: 27km for just RM9? What do they think this is, a bus service? (Pix: Facebook)

