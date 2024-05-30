Revamping Retail: Nippon Paint And PPK Malaysia Join Forces To Future-Proof Shopping Malls

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nippon Paint Malaysia recently announced a strategic collaboration with Persatuan Pengurusan Kompleks Malaysia (PPKM) to enhance the maintenance and refurbishment standards of shopping malls nationwide.

This partnership, highlighted by the Maintenance and Refurbishment Workshop, aims to upskill industry professionals and ensure that Malaysian shopping centres remain competitive and appealing.

As the representative body for Malaysian shopping centres, PPKM is pivotal in disseminating crucial industry insights to its members.

This collaboration underscores Nippon Paint’s dedication to the retail sector, projected to grow steadily by 4% annually, reflecting its resilience and upward momentum.

Tay Sze Tuck, General Manager of Nippon Paint Malaysia, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “Nippon Paint aims to elevate the aesthetics, functionality, and safety of these establishments, recognizing the importance of staying competitive in an ever-evolving retail landscape.”

He added, “We believe investment in the maintenance and refurbishment of malls plays a key role in upholding Malaysia’s architectural integrity. This enhances the retail landscape and empowers industry professionals with essential skills and knowledge.”

Executives from Nippon Paint and PPK Malaysia commemorate their strategic partnership to elevate mall maintenance standards with a group photo. (Pix: Business Today)

A Comprehensive 5-Step Service Framework

Nippon Paint’s Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS) offers a comprehensive framework for mall revitalization.

As the first in the region to provide tailored refurbishment solutions ranging from repainting to re-waterproofing and reflooring, Nippon Paint ensures safety, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction through stringent quality assurance measures and expert workmanship.

The 5-step service framework implemented by Nippon Paint covers everything from site assessment to post-assessment and handovers, streamlining property maintenance to be more efficient, cost-effective, and hassle-free for mall operators.

Evelyn Lo, Executive Director of PPKM, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “Since our inception in 1984 as a networking associate of shopping malls in Malaysia, we have always strived to connect, network, and share best practices among our members.

“We often have our ‘Teh Tarik Talk (TTT)’ sessions to explore new avenues. Shopping malls now not only compete against each other but also face competition from e-retailers worldwide. Hence, it’s important for us to stay ahead.”

Talent Geared to Manage Compliance and Mitigate Long-Term Costs

Investing in training and upskilling within the operational domain is crucial for fostering a safety culture and minimizing potential hazards.

Early recognition of issues such as efflorescence, cracks, fungus, and water leakage can significantly reduce maintenance problems and ensure regulatory compliance.

A participant from Sunway Malls shared their experience: “Having a reliable maintenance partner like Nippon Paint can make all the difference, especially when cost is a concern.

“We gained invaluable insights on techniques like treating fungus before coating, ensuring lasting solutions rather than quick fixes. Prioritizing quality and longevity will lead to significant long-term savings on maintenance expenses.”

Continuous upskilling ensures that industry talent remains updated with trends and knowledge, enhancing the quality of building infrastructure.

Nippon Paint’s TCCS will continue contributing to this by leveraging its vast expertise to uplift industry standards.

For further information about Nippon Paint’s Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS), please visit Nippon Paint Professional.

READ MORE: Nippon Paint’s Total Coating And Construction Solutions (TCCS): Building A Brighter Future

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.