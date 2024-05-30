Khazanah Scholarships Open For SPM Graduates: Shaping Malaysia’s Future Leaders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yayasan Khazanah has announced the opening of its scholarship applications for recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates.

The Khazanah Global (A-Level), Khazanah Watan (Foundation), and Wakalah PayNet-Yayasan Khazanah (Foundation) Scholarships are now accepting applications until 5 June.

As a premier scholarship provider established by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Yayasan Khazanah has been entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing and supporting extraordinary SPM graduates who will take on leadership roles in Malaysia’s top organisations, including government-linked companies (GLCs).

The Khazanah scholarship programme goes beyond providing financial support for educational expenses; it also focuses on personal development, particularly in leadership.

In 2023, Yayasan Khazanah awarded 115 scholarships to exceptional individuals in Malaysia and 200 study grants to secondary school students.

This brings the number of Khazanah Scholarships awarded since 2006 to an impressive 1,495.

To be eligible for the scholarships, SPM graduates must demonstrate strong leadership skills and active participation in extracurricular, social, or voluntary activities, as well as a consistent and outstanding academic achievement record.

Broadening Horizons for Local University Students

The Khazanah Global Scholarship supports A-Level studies as preparation for undergraduate degrees across various fields at the world’s top 50 universities, as ranked by the QS World University Ranking.

Meanwhile, the Khazanah Watan Scholarship supports foundation studies at selected local universities across various fields.

The Wakalah PayNet-Yayasan Khazanah Scholarship is specifically designed to support Malaysian Muslim B40 students (post-SPM/IGCSE) in their undergraduate studies (Foundation and Degree) in Information Technology, Computer Science, Finance, and related courses at selected local universities.

Interested SPM graduates are encouraged to visit the Yayasan Khazanah website at www.yayasankhazanah.com.my for more information on the eligibility criteria.

As Malaysia continues to develop and grow, the Khazanah Scholarships are vital for nurturing the country’s future leaders.

They ensure that talented SPM graduates have the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to the nation’s progress.

