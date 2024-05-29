[Watch] Love Conquers All: Groom’s Ultraman Taro Costume At Wedding Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a galaxy not so far away, a Malaysian couple’s wedding in Miri, Sarawak, has become the talk of the town, thanks to the groom’s out-of-this-world choice of attire.

The groom, dressed as the beloved Japanese superhero Ultraman Taro, has captured the hearts of millions on social media, showing that love truly conquers all.

Viral photos and videos feature the groom proudly marching towards the pelamin (wedding dais) alongside his bride, who looked stunning in a traditional Malay songket dress.

The groom’s Ultraman Taro costume, complete with the iconic red and silver colour scheme, added an unexpected yet delightful twist to the otherwise traditional ceremony.

Netizens Shower Love and Humor on Unique Celebration

As of Wednesday (29 May), the video had amassed an impressive 9.3 million views, 600,00 likes, and 45,000 comments.

Netizens responded quickly with an outpouring of love, support, and humour, with many leaving lighthearted comments that celebrated the couple’s unique choice.

One user congratulated the newlyweds, saying, “Selamat pengantin baru Ultraman Taro. Tak pernah orang buat kahwin pakai kostum Ultraman.” (Congratulations to the newlywed Ultraman Taro. No one has ever gotten married wearing an Ultraman costume before.)

Others joked about the couple’s future children, saying, “Mesti nanti anak dia tengok gambar kahwin mak ayah gelak berdekah sebab ayah dia obses sangat dengan Ultraman.” (Their children will surely laugh out loud when they see their parents’ wedding photos because their father is so obsessed with Ultraman.)

In a separate video shared by the groom on his account @ziesenin98, he revealed that he and his bride share a deep love for the iconic superhero series.

The groom expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from both families, who wholeheartedly embraced their unique wedding theme.

