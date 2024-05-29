Tragedy Strikes At Broga Hill: 16-Year-Old Hiker Falls To His Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 16-year-old boy, Muhammad Adi Putra Effendi, lost his life while on a hiking trip with his guardian and two friends at Broga Hill in Semenyih, Selangor.

Kosmo reported that the group had set out on their adventure at 8 am, eager to explore the scenic trails and enjoy the great outdoors.

However, what started as a fun-filled day quickly turned into a desperate search for the missing teenager.

Muhammad Adi Putra’s guardian, Walid, had fallen behind the group due to a leg injury sustained during their descent from the third peak of Broga Hill.

Concerned for Walid’s well-being, Muhammad Adi Putra and his friends, known as Fizo and Qayyum, decided to retrace their steps and search for him.

Tragically, Fizo and Qayyum spotted Walid on a different trail but were too far away to call out to Muhammad Adi Putra.

As the hours passed and Adi Putra failed to emerge from the trails, the authorities were alerted, and a massive search and rescue operation was launched.

A Race Against Time: The Desperate Search for Adi Putra

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spearheaded the efforts, working tirelessly alongside the police, mountain guides, forest rangers, the Civil Defence Force (APM), and volunteer firefighters.

The dedicated team of 47 personnel combed through the dense foliage and rugged terrain, desperately searching for any sign of the missing boy.

Despite their relentless efforts, the search had to be called off at 2:30 am due to the treacherous conditions.

With heavy hearts, the rescue team resumed their mission the following morning, determined to bring Muhammad Adi Putra home.

It was at 2:50 pm when they made the heartbreaking discovery – Muhammad Adi Putra lay unconscious in a ravine, having fallen from a height of 10 meters.

A Community United in Grief

The rescue team swiftly brought the young hiker out of the ravine, but it was too late.

The medical team from the Ministry of Health (KKM) could only confirm the devastating news that Muhammad Adi Putra had succumbed to his injuries.

As news of the tragedy spread, the close-knit community of hikers and nature lovers mourned the loss of a young life taken too soon.

Broga Hill, once a place of adventure and camaraderie, now stands as a sombre reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety in the great outdoors.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire community go out to the family and friends of Muhammad Adi Putra during this unimaginably difficult time.

May they find strength and solace in the memories of a vibrant young soul who embraced life with open arms and a spirit of adventure.

