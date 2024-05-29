SPM’s Failing Grade: 75% Of Candidates Barely Make The Cut Or Worse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the nation rejoices over the 11,713 students who achieved straight A’s in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, a significant yet often overlooked issue casts a shadow over our education system.

While these top achievers deserve every bit of their accolades and well-wishes, there is a pressing need to address the plight of the vast majority—approximately 75% of 373,525 students.

This group, comprising nearly three-quarters of SPM candidates, faces a bleak reality.

They have been categorized as merely passing or failing, lacking the minimum qualifications required to apply to institutions of higher learning.

This prevents them from pursuing professional medical, engineering, information technology, and law courses at matriculation or foundation levels.

Staggering Numbers: The Alarming Reality of SPM Failures in Malaysia

The statistics are alarming.

Of the total candidates, 131,489, or 35.2 per cent, met the minimal requirement to pass the SPM (candidates obtained a combination of grades A+, A, A-, B+, B, C+, C, D, and E).

A staggering 182,457, or 48.84 per cent, failed at least one of the core subjects.

Specifically, 9,306 students failed Bahasa Melayu, 41,403 failed English, 20,868 failed History, 85,706 failed Mathematics, and 25,174 failed Science.

Additionally, 21,000 students failed Islamic Education, and 21,644 failed Moral Education.

Both Bahasa Melayu and History are must-pass subjects.

This means that students must obtain at least a grade of “C” in these subjects to pass the SPM.

Celebrating Mediocrity or Failure

Meanwhile, 119,393 or 32 per cent of the students failed at least one subject.

Consider this: 10,160 students did not even attend the exams, and 30,174 did not receive their certificates due to failure in must-pass subjects.

Even more concerning is the trend of students who performed poorly seemingly taking pride in their failure and posting about it on social media.

This alarming behaviour normalises academic underachievement and undermines the importance of education and the efforts of those who have worked hard to succeed.

Empowering the Overlooked: Strengthening TVET for Malaysia’s Future Workforce

These students are not just statistics—they are our children, the future human resources our country desperately needs.

What will become of them without opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge through higher education or vocational training?

What will become of our nation’s professional human resources?

We must strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to provide these students with viable paths to success.

TVET can offer them the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in various industries, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Studies have shown that TVET graduates can earn salaries comparable to or even higher than university graduates.

This is due to the high demand for skilled workers in technical fields.

Meanwhile, the students have several other options available to them:

They can still retake the papers they failed. This opportunity allows them to improve their grades and increase their chances of pursuing higher education or vocational training.

These students can opt for STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia) or diploma courses. These alternative pathways give them the necessary qualifications to further their education or enter the workforce.

Working while studying is another viable option. This approach allows students to gain valuable work experience while continuing their education. By balancing work and study, they can finance their education and develop essential skills that will benefit them in their future careers.

