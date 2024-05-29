Eternal Love: A Ghost Marriage Unites Tragic Couple From Teluk Intan In The Afterlife

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The families of Yong Keng Shan, 31, and Lee Xue Ying, 33, gathered together to say their final goodbyes to the beloved couple who had tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident.

Their funeral was preceded by a ghost wedding the night before in Teluk Intan, Perak, uniting the couple in the afterlife.

Ghost wedding is a tradition rooted in Chinese beliefs which involves marrying a deceased person to a living or deceased individual.

Yong and Lee had been in a loving relationship for three years, building a strong foundation for their future together.

In a touching gesture of love and acceptance, Yong’s family honoured the couple’s commitment by listing Lee as their daughter-in-law in their obituary.

This heartfelt acknowledgement of their relationship served as a testament to the couple’s deep bond and impact on their families’ lives.

In a touching tribute to the love shared by the couple, their family members went above and beyond to create a beautiful wedding photo for the couple.

The photograph, prominently displayed at the funeral hall, poignantly reminded them of the life they planned to build together.

The photograph will undoubtedly serve as a treasured keepsake for the family, a lasting tribute to the love that was so cruelly clipped. (Pix: Yong and Lee’s family)

A Love Story Cut Short: The Unfulfilled Dreams

The atmosphere was heavy with grief as Yong’s brother and his wife recounted the couple’s life, their voices breaking with emotion.

In a tearful sharing reported by Sin Chew, they said he worked tirelessly, seven days a week, at his religious supplies store, and Lee would come to help him even on her weekends.

The couple had planned a joyful trip to Thailand and were set to celebrate Yong’s birthday on 2 June, when he intended to propose to Lee.

Yong expressed concerns about the costs of the proposal and wedding, but his brother told him they could keep it simple.

He didn’t know that his brother and wife had discussed buying them a new car as a wedding gift.

A Ghost Wedding’s Comfort in Grief and Community Solidarity

The ghost wedding, a testament to the couple’s enduring love, brought solace to the families, knowing they would be together forever in the afterlife.

Yong’s brother expressed hope that the couple can live happily together in the other world without worrying about their mother and the rest of the family.

The Teluk Intan San Min Dragon and Lion Dance Association members attended the funeral to pay tribute to Yong, who had contributed significantly to the association.

A flag of Yong’s former school, San Min Chinese High School, was placed on his coffin, commending his dedication to the association.

In a touching display of camaraderie, members from the association beat drums and sang, toasting to the memory of their departed friend.

