Table Hoggers: Family Mart Or Assignment Mart?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the pursuit of academic success, young minds in Malaysia have found a haven in the cosy confines of Family Mart’s FamiCafe outlets.

With their air conditioning and free Wi-Fi, these convenience stores offer a respite from the sweltering heat.

They have become a popular destination for students seeking a comfortable and cost-effective study environment.

However, what was meant to be a convenient study spot has now become a contention between students and other patrons.

As the assignment deadlines draw closer for students, students occupy tables for hours, armed with nothing but their laptops and determined to succeed.

The Battle for Table Space Intensifies

While this arrangement may seem ideal for cash-strapped students, it has left regular customers feeling frustrated and neglected.

Many have complained that the students’ prolonged presence without making any purchases has made it difficult for them to find a place to sit and enjoy their meals or snacks.

Disgruntled customers have taken to social media to express their frustration, with one particular incident at FamiCafe garnering attention.

A customer, eager to enjoy a meal at the outlet, was dismayed to find students occupying tables for extended periods without purchasing food or drinks.

Tak stress ke belajar kat tempat2 macam ni? Dulu masa time study, pernah la sekali dua try study kat Mcd dgn Kepsi, tapi buka buku 5 mins je, lepas makan terus balik. Tak selesa nyah, dengan bisingnya lagi. https://t.co/CKlVZ58rR3 — Asza 🇲🇾 (@aszajelaaa) May 27, 2024

When approached by the customer, one student allegedly replied, “Lama lagi bang. Saya tengah siapkan assignment.” (It’ll be a while more, brother. I’m working on my assignment.)

This response only fueled the fire, as the customer felt that the students were inconsiderate and selfish.

The situation escalated when even staff members’ attempts to encourage the students to make a purchase fell on deaf ears.

Exasperated, the customer took to the “Saya Anak Perlis” Facebook group to share their experience, lamenting that the students’ actions had ruined their plans to enjoy a meal at the outlet.

Study Sessions: A Balancing Act

Some netizens sympathized with the customer’s plight, arguing that while they understand the student’s need for a conducive study environment, it should not come at the expense of other paying customers.

Others suggested that students utilize the numerous libraries and dedicated study spaces rather than monopolizing tables at convenience stores.

Interestingly, this phenomenon is not new, as students have long been known to frequent establishments like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Zus Coffee for their study sessions.

However, in recent times, many students have allegedly avoided these outlets due to various boycott movements, leading them to seek alternative spaces like FamiCafe.

Ngeliat Foto ini ada sedikit cerita. Gw dan temen gw ke McD Sec26. Ceritanya ketika gw mau order mcd, ada 1 keluarga anak kecil 4-7 tahun 2 orang dan 12 tahun 1 orang. Dia bermain sambil cekikikan Deket meja orang ini (pelajar).



A Thread pic.twitter.com/YtR3rPqeR9 — Kosong (@gojek24jam) January 29, 2020

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how FamiCafe and other convenience store chains will address this growing concern.

Will they implement policies that fairly balance students’ needs and regular customers’ satisfaction? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, students are urged to be more considerate of others when using public spaces for their study sessions.

By making a small purchase or limiting their time during peak hours, they can help maintain a harmonious environment for all patrons of these convenience stores.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.