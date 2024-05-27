177 Shopping Malls In Klang Valley But Are They All Doing Well? This List Says No

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are many shopping malls in Malaysia, and most offer similar attractions and shopping choices. Although not all malls perform well and end up abandoned, new malls keep popping up.

The latest shopping malls to join the fray include The Exchange TRX and Pavilion Damansara Heights. And it won’t stop there. The upcoming shopping malls are 118 Mall at Merdeka 118, and Suria KLCC 2 which is likely an expansion.

Twitter user Slainthayer, who has visited and ranked all 175 malls in Greater Klang Valley, added the newly opened “apartment mall” named You City Retail to the list.

You City Retail is situated next to Taman Suntex MRT, and its success is likely banked on the footfall from the MRT station and the residences nearby.

You City Retail made it into Slainthayer’s D-tier of malls, a category reserved for “bad malls because something is missing or wrong with the mall.”

In Slainthayer’s list, the best malls in the S-tier are 1 Utama, The Exchange TRX, Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley Megamall, Pavilion KL, and Suria KLCC.

Slainthayer describes S-tier malls as the go-to mall for everyone, including tourists.

The A-tier are reserved for the Best Regional Malls and that includes malls such as AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi, The Gardens Mid Valley, IOI City Mall, MyTown, Nu Sentral, Lowyat Plaza, Publika, Setia City Mall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, The Starling, Sunway Putra Mall, and Sunway Velocity Mall.

Meanwhile, the worst malls in the F-tier are 1 Shamelin, Cheras Sentral, Endah Parade, Evolve Concept Mall, Glo Damansara, Shaftsbury Putrajaya, Space U8, and Viva.

Slainthayer described the F-tier malls as “I’m surprised there are still shops here” level of dead mall.

Do people want more shopping malls?

Each time a new shopping mall is announced, many Malaysians say they rather have more recreational parks or use the funds to upgrade the current parks instead.

Since Malaysia has such warm weather, it might be a win-win situation to have a well-maintained indoor recreational park similar to Singapore’s Garden By The Bay concept. It doesn’t need to be as grand.

With too many malls offering the same, there’s not much encouragement for people to patronise newer malls either. As such, shopping malls with no standout offerings to compete with the rest often die off soon.

What happens to the dead and abandoned malls? While most malls stay dead, a Singaporean man, Bryan Zhou, repurposed an abandoned mall in Melaka into a crypto-mining farm.

Zhou is the founder of Frontier Digital Asset Management. According to The Edge, Frontier Digital Asset Management has partnered with Singapore-listed Hatten Land Ltd to jointly operate at least 1,000 cryptocurrency mining rigs within Hatten Group’s properties in Malaysia.

