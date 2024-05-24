On Track For Adventure: ETS Extends Its Reach To Segamat Starting 1 July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Excitement is in the air as Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) announces the expansion of its Electric Train Service (ETS) to Segamat, Johor, starting 1 July.

This significant extension marks the first time the ETS network will reach Johor, connecting beyond the state’s current stations.

Previously, the ETS line ran from Padang Besar in Perlis in the north to Gemas in Negeri Sembilan in the south without any direct connections to Johor.

With this new addition, travellers from the northern regions and Kuala Lumpur can now embark on ‘cuti-cuti’ (holiday) adventures to Johor with greater ease and convenience.

A Major Milestone for Johor

This expansion is part of the larger Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Rail Project (Gemas—JB EDTP), projected last September and expected to be fully completed by 2025.

The 192 km Gemas-JB EDTP will feature 11 stops, passing through four major Johor districts, including Segamat, Kluang, and Kulai, before culminating at JB Sentral station in Johor Bahru.

Upon completing this ambitious project, the travel time from KL Sentral to JB Sentral will be approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

This will enable passengers to travel seamlessly from Johor Bahru to the Thai border at Padang Besar station.

The Preferred Choice for Travelers

The ETS service has been lauded for its efficiency, comfort, and speed, making it a popular choice among travellers.

Tickets for northbound destinations often sell out quickly and must be purchased well in advance.

This expansion to Johor is expected to enhance its reputation further and increase demand.

There are 3 types of ETS train tickets:

ETS Silver – stop at all stops, taking slightly longer.

ETS Gold – has fewer stops compared to ETS Silver.

ETS Platinum – has the least stops, and complimentary snacks are served on board.

ETS also offers a business class, which includes an amenity kit for all passengers, free Wi-Fi, and one included meal.

