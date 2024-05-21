Tragic End In Tokyo: Malaysia Airlines Stewardess Found Dead During Layover

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysia Airlines stewardess, Norzana Hanim Hamzah, was found dead in her hotel room during a layover in Tokyo on 20 May.

The airline confirmed her death in a statement, expressing their deep sadness at the loss.

The stewardess had just completed a flight to Narita International Airport and was scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur the same day.

She was found dead in her hotel room before her scheduled pick-up.

Sudden Death Shocks and Saddens Many

The cause of her death is currently unknown and under investigation, with suspicions that she may have fallen.

The news of the stewardess’s death has been met with sadness and shock from colleagues, friends, and family.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of her.

Her remains are expected to be sent back to Malaysia in a few days.

