Zus Coffee Getting Hate For Working With Adidas – Says Not A Collab, Apologises For Oversight

Zus Coffee recently irked customers after the company participated in a one-off activity with Adidas.

According to its official statement, Zus Coffee was invited to the event to sell drinks and organise a giveaway.

They emphasised that it was not a collaboration with Adidas and admitted they should have known better.

Orang support engko sebab orang boikot Starbucks taw. Engko naik menggiler pon atas sebab yang sama.



Kalau Mcdonalds, KFC dan Starbucks pon orang boleh boikot atas dasar neutral, what makes you think you are so special?



By the way @ZUSCoffee, it’s a GENOCIDE and not a war! pic.twitter.com/SRewhlDgzl — Januar Haikal (@Januarhaikal) May 16, 2024

They apologised for the oversight and promised to be extra vigilant.

As a home-grown Malaysian brand, we hold ourselves to the highest levels of integrity. Zus Coffee will never knowingly associate ourselves with war and unequivocally condemns any acts of violence against humanity. Zus Coffee

However, the company’s apology isn’t enough for some who pointed out that the neutral stance doesn’t help genocide victims. They added that what is happening to Gazans is not a war and not any simple “act of violence.”

A netizen said, “You are in Malaysia, what are you being neutral for?”

Zus Coffee’s statement was also compared to Family Mart’s statement, which was considered responsible and accountable.

In Family Mart’s statement, Family Mart assured customers that the company’s subsidiary has plans to terminate its Memorandum of Understanding with Elbit Systems, an Israeli defence company.

Since Zus Coffee said it was only a one-time activity, another netizen suggested the local coffee brand collaborate with other local apparel brands like The Cap City, Makerz, SNK Malaysia, Kukubesi and more.

They said Zus Coffee should also work with local arts and design companies to make its merchandise.

Previously, some customers found issues with the rice straws used by Zus Coffee and demanded better quality straws.

Why zus coffee? Kitorang mintak tukar straw bukan collab dengan genocidal brand???? 🥲 — • (@jasminaejjy) May 16, 2024

