KL Tree Tragedy Highlights Urgent Need for Special Perils Coverage in Car Insurance

The devastating tree-falling incidents that have rocked the capital city in recent days have not only claimed human lives but also left vehicle owners grappling with the financial consequences of nature’s fury.

The sight of crushed cars and mangled metal is a grim reminder of the destructive power of falling objects, particularly when caused by natural events such as storms, floods, or even earthquakes.

As the city comes to terms with the tragedy, insurance experts are sounding the alarm on the importance of having special perils coverage in car insurance policies.

This additional coverage protects vehicle owners from the financial burden of repairs or replacement costs arising from damages caused by natural disasters or other specified perils.

Many motorists are unaware that standard car insurance policies often exclude damages caused by falling objects due to natural events, catching vehicle owners off guard when disaster strikes.

Protecting Your Vehicle and Your Wallet

By opting for special perils coverage, car owners can have peace of mind knowing that they are protected against the unpredictable forces of nature.

Insurance providers offer varying levels of special perils coverage, ranging from partial to total loss protection.

In the event of a total loss, policyholders can expect full compensation, allowing them to settle any outstanding loans or even pocket the excess if the payout exceeds the loan balance.

For partial damages, panel workshops will handle the repairs and liaise directly with the insurance company for payment.

Luthfi, masa musim hujan lebat, angin kuat, Andaikata kereta ditimpa pokok ketika parking, Insurans cover tak?



Jawapannya ada 2 :



1. Insurans cover sekiranya kita ambil manfaat tambahan Special Perils ✅



2. Insurans TAK COVER kalau kita TAK AMBIL Special Perils ❌ pic.twitter.com/EJ9oIgPWLQ — Luthfi Suib (@LuthfiMY) October 28, 2022

Shield Against Nature’s Fury: The Wise Investment in Special Perils Coverage

The tree-falling incident is a reminder that life can change instantly.

By ensuring that our vehicles are adequately protected with special perils coverage, we can take a small but significant step towards safeguarding our financial stability in the face of nature’s unpredictable wrath.

Understandably, some motorists may hesitate to opt for additional coverage, seeing it as unnecessary.

However, this short-sighted approach can be a classic case of being penny-wise and pound-foolish.

By skimping on the relatively affordable special perils add-on, vehicle owners expose themselves to potentially devastating financial consequences in the event of nature-caused accidents.

