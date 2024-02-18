[Watch] Tragic Loss In Ipoh: Mother And Infant Daughter Perish In Horrific 3-Vehicle Collision

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching incident early this morning, a young mother and her 11-month-old baby girl lost their lives in a devastating three-car pile-up in Ipoh.

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Yahaya Hassan confirmed the details of the collision, which involved two cars and an SUV.

The statement issued by the police revealed that the accident occurred at approximately 7:21 AM.

The mother, who was around 20 years old, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, while her daughter succumbed to her injuries en route to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

The initial investigation suggests that as a local man’s car exited the intersection, it was struck and flipped over by another vehicle travelling towards Ipoh.

This collision also impacted an SUV exiting Connaught Garden.

Miraculously, the occupants of the other two vehicles involved were unharmed.

Authorities have transported the bodies of the deceased to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

This accident has cast a sombre shadow over the community, prompting renewed calls for stringent traffic safety measures and awareness to prevent such heartbreaking events.

Witnesses Urgently Sought to Aid Probe into Deadly Road Tragedy

The police are investigating the crash under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers reckless driving resulting in death.

In a bid to piece together the moments leading up to the tragedy, the police are calling on eyewitnesses to come forward with any information.

The investigating officer can be contacted at 013-621 8531, or witnesses may report to their nearest police station to assist.

