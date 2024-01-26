[Watch] Myanmar Workers Buried In Fatal Landslide At Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A deadly landslide near Cameron Highlands has left one dead and four people missing, feared buried, local authorities said.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred around 2:51 am in Blue Valley near Batu 54.

The landslide occurred early Friday morning at Blue Valley, about 19km from Brinchang, the main town in the popular hill station retreat.

The fire and rescue department said the deceased was a man found buried under mud and rock.

Rescue workers face challenges accessing the remote site, requiring a 3km hike on foot to reach the location.

Rescue operations are ongoing to find the four missing people amid wet conditions.

Authorities advise caution for those travelling in or around landslide-prone zones of Cameron Highlands.

Netizens have shared videos on Facebook showing heavy rain in Cameron Highlands and what appears to be footage of the landslide incident site.

The Cameron Highlands Disaster Management Committee has identified the five victims as 56-year-old Shing Lan Har, 39-year-old Shing Aung, 38-year-old Om Myue, 36-year-old Haphey, and 25-year-old Thang Moung.

A migrant worker tends to vegetables on a farm in Cameron Highlands. He wears a shirt showing support for Barisan Nasional, whose MP is the current representative for Cameron Highlands. (Pix: Fernando Fong).

Cameron Highlands is home to a large migrant population from Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal working on local tea plantations and vegetable farms.

They work on the region’s farms and plantations, with estimates of legal and undocumented migrants ranging from tens of thousands to over 100,000 people.

Unstable Slopes and Unseen Dangers: Landslides in Cameron Highlands

Cameron Highlands is prone to landslides, especially during the annual monsoon season from November to February, when heavy rains lead to unstable hill slopes.

Deforestation from illegal farming and development has also contributed to more frequent landslides in recent years, according to a UKM study in 2021.

The main roads leading to Cameron Highlands from Ipoh and Tapah have also faced risks from soil erosion and landslides over the years during the rainy season.

In May last year, four people were killed in a separate landslide incident in the area.

In 1996, a major mudslide in the Ringlet and Bertam Valley area of Cameron Highlands killed 39 people after heavy monsoon rains.

Given the region’s vulnerability to landslides, authorities have urged greater environmental protections and hazard mapping.

Preventative measures during the rainy season include potential road closures along high-risk routes leading to Cameron Highlands.

