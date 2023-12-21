Sprint Highway Jalan Semantan To KL To Be Closed Until 22 January

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The slip road from Jalan Semantan near Bukit Damansara to Kuala Lumpur will be closed for a month from tomorrow (22 December) onwards.

The closure, which will last until 22 January next year, was implemented to facilitate the construction of the elevated road in the area, which includes work for the pile caps, pillars, and crossheads.

But fret not as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has come up with 17 alternative route permutations for drivers to take instead.

“Road users are advised to adhere to signboards and instructions from traffic police to ensure safety and avoid confusion,” said DBKL in its statement.

Temporary two day diversion

This is not the only road stop that will be implemented. It has just been announced that there will also be a temporary traffic diversion of the motorcycle route to the emergency lane on the Shah Alam Highway (LSA) in both directions.

The closure will be implemented for two days, starting today to ease the construction of the LSA interchange of the West Coast Expressway (Taiping – Banting).

In particular, the traffic diversion will involve KM22.7 to KM23.1, KM24.0 to KM24.3 (eastbound), KM24.3 to KM24.0, and KM23.1 to KM22.9 (westbound).

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

LSA users are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the sign board instructions and traffic officers at the locations throughout the duration of the road stop.

For further details, call the DBKL Civil Engineering and Drainage Department at 03-26179000, WCT Bhd at 017-8807090 (Braba), and Sistem Penyurian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (SPRINT) at 0374347333.

