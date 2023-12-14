[Watch] Incredible Strength: Little Girl’s Clever Backpack Trick Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A remarkable video of a young female student showcasing her extraordinary strength has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her ingenuity and power.

The footage captures the girl effortlessly transporting a table and chair from one classroom to another by “tying” her backpack to the chair and carrying the table with her hands.

Her ease and determination have sparked both admiration and debate online.

The video, believed to have been captured by a school teacher and shared on social media, reveals the girl’s remarkable feat as she confidently moves the furniture, drawing praise from onlookers for her “infinite power” and ability to tackle tasks independently.

Berfikir di luar kotak 👍🥰 pic.twitter.com/Xeg77IRL7X — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) December 13, 2023

Viral Video Sparks Debate: School’s Approach vs. Student’s Ingenuity

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 212,000 views and it has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the school’s approach to student responsibilities.

In contrast, others laud the young girl’s resourcefulness, with one commenter noting, “We adults can’t think of such a clever trick.”

This extraordinary display of strength and creativity has captivated netizens, proving that the smallest can sometimes achieve the most remarkable feats.

The individual who posted the video did not specify the location of the recording.

The recent attention to this video also emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue and finding practical solutions to alleviate the student burden.

40 tahun dulu lagi kes beg sekolah berat ini dah wujud.



Sama ada kita tak pernah belajar atau kita memang genuinely bangang tak mau belajar. pic.twitter.com/HE86xwDPTk — Mutalib Uthman (@mutalibuthman) February 20, 2022

Unlocking Solutions: Addressing Heavy School Bag Woes

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has recognized the problem and is taking steps to address it.

Last year, MOE announced plans to provide locker facilities in primary schools to alleviate the burden of heavy bags on students.

This initiative aims to gradually introduce locker facilities in phases, starting this year, to offer students a convenient and practical solution for managing their heavy school bags.

The attention given to this issue underscores the importance of finding practical solutions to alleviate the physical strain and promote a more conducive learning environment for students in Malaysia.

