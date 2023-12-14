[Watch] Actress’ Daughter “Kak KM” Claims Luggage Ransacked Mid-Flight, Incurs RM26,000 In Losses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malay businesswoman and internet celebrity, Liana Rosli, also known as “Kak KM,” has raised the alarm over a distressing incident during a recent flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Kuala Lumpur.

Upon arrival, the daughter of actress Normah Damanhuri discovered her luggage had been unlawfully accessed, with RM10,000 in cash and three designer bags worth RM16,000 missing.

Despite strict regulations prohibiting sharp objects on board, her luggage exhibited signs of being pried open by such tools, prompting suspicion of foul play.

Adding to the intrigue, she recounted being asked to board last despite reserving a “hot seat,” only to find her belongings stowed at the rear due to limited overhead space.

A Cautionary Tale of Lost Trust and Determination

Recounting the incident, which took place approximately two weeks ago, she further revealed her frustration with the airline’s dismissive response, leading to a complete loss of trust in their integrity.

Liana had reported the incident to the police and urged the airline to provide CCTV footage, expressing her determination to seek justice in the face of significant financial loss.

Simultaneously, she has lodged an official complaint and demanded compensation for any negligence on the part of the airline staff.

She initially hesitated to disclose the incident but has now come forward as a cautionary tale for all.

Expressing her longstanding trust in the airline, she couldn’t shake off the feeling that something was amiss during the two-hour flight.

Safeguarding Your Belongings and Travel Essentials

Other netizens have reported similar baggage theft incidents in the past, indicating a potential pattern of security issues within the airline industry.

This raises concerns about airlines’ overall safety and security measures, prompting a growing need for enhanced vigilance and accountability in safeguarding passengers’ belongings.

The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgency for thorough investigations and robust preventive measures to address this recurring problem.

In light of these reports, passengers are advised to take extra precautions, such as using TSA-approved locks and keeping valuable items in their carry-on luggage to minimize the risk of theft during air travel.

Additionally, travellers are encouraged to document their belongings and consider investing in travel insurance to mitigate potential losses.

