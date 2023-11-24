Coldplay Fans Lose RM60,000 To RM70,000 With Fake Ticket Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of Coldplay fans were disappointed after being scammed with fake tickets worth up to RM70,000.

The fans had bought the tickets from a third-party seller and queued up early to attend the concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

However, on entering the venue, they were informed that their tickets were invalid, preventing them from seeing their icons.

One of the fans, Abg.Supra posted a complaint on TikTok’s social media platform, claiming that he and several friends bought different seats, including VIP tickets priced at over RM3,000.

He estimated that they suffered a loss of between RM60,000 and RM70,000 from buying fake tickets.

Despite the setback, the fan stated that he would not give up on the opportunity to see Coldplay live and planned to buy tickets for their concert in Singapore in January next year.

Protect Yourself: Beware of Counterfeit Tickets and Unauthorised Sellers

The incident with the Coldplay concert underlines the perils linked with buying tickets from unauthorised sellers.

Fans who choose to purchase tickets from third-party sellers put themselves at risk of being defrauded with counterfeit tickets, which can result in disappointment and monetary loss.

The concert organiser had adopted a proactive approach by alerting fans about the hazards of obtaining fake tickets from scalpers.

These warnings aimed to educate fans about the risks of buying tickets from unverified sources.

Coldplay Ticket Availability update.

2x CAT tix

6 CAT tickets

5 CAT 6 tickets

11 CAT 7 tickets

Please note that we will not allow in fake tickets bought from scalpers! From management @coldplay



Send a direct message @coldplaymalaysi #COLDPLAYinKL #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/dtV5Y5pMsU — COLDPLAY MALAYSIA TICKET HELP (@coldplaymalaysi) November 21, 2023

The scam during the Coldplay concert was not limited to Malaysia alone; it also affected neighbouring Indonesia.

In response to these fraudulent activities, the Indonesian police took swift action and made arrests to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The fact that the scam extended beyond borders highlights the widespread nature of ticket fraud and the need for vigilance across different regions.

