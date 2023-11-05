Residents Express Concerns Over Proposed Flyover Construction In Subang Jaya’s SS14

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The tranquil neighbourhood of SS14 is facing an uncertain future as SUNWAY Group’s proposal to construct a flyover across Persiaran Kewajipan is causing concern among residents.

The proposal, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the area, has raised fears among residents about the potential impact on their daily lives.

SJ Echo reported that SUNWAY Group officials have actively engaged with the community to gather feedback and address their apprehensions.

During a recent briefing on 13 Oct, SUNWAY Group officials presented a revised proposal, considering residents’ concerns raised during a previous session.

While some residents remain worried about the potential impact of the proposed flyover, SUNWAY Group is trying to address these concerns.

In response to objections regarding the roundabout, SUNWAY Group has revised its plan, limiting traffic from the flyover to only head towards the Kelana-Subang Link or the NPE ramp leading to Sunway City, effectively bypassing the congested roundabout.

To minimize inconvenience for residents, SUNWAY Group conducted soil tests along Persiaran Kewajipan to determine the estimated locations for the proposed pillars supporting the flyover.

Additionally, a two-lane passage towards the roundabout will be maintained throughout construction and beyond.

SS14 Residents Stand Firm Against Proposed Flyover Construction

During the question and answer session at the briefing, concerns were raised regarding potential increases in traffic and the impact on Persiaran Kewajipan’s congestion.

Woo, who owns a house along Jalan SS14/2 and represents some 600 residents in SS14, strongly opposed the proposed flyover.

He told The Rakyat Post that there is no benefit to SS14 and the congestion also impacts USJ, Kesas Highway and SS12.

The parties are persistent on implementing this project, but residents are standing firm that the project should not be built under the present circumstances as there does not appear to have any benefits at all for SS14 or surrounding areas. SUNWAY Group, MBSJ (Subang Jaya City Council) and ADUN (member of the state legislative assembly) needs to provide the residents with more final details of the proposed flyover for residents to evaluate further on the possible impact that had been raised during the earlier two discussion sessions with residents. Woo on residents’ concerns over the proposed flyover construction in SS14.

He added that there were assurances by SUNWAY Group and the MBSJ Councillor during the last presentation on 13 October that more discussions would be engaged with residents before any formal proposal would be submitted to the authorities.

As anxiety mounts over the proposed flyover construction, residents wonder about their future.

The community’s concerns are valid, and it remains to be seen how SUNWAY Group will address them while striving to find a mutually beneficial solution.

SUNWAY Group’s Commitment to Alleviating Congestion

It is crucial to consider that SUNWAY Group has a proven track record of implementing traffic dispersal plans that effectively alleviate congestion.

Through their expertise and experience in urban planning and transportation management, SUNWAY Group has demonstrated their ability to develop and implement innovative solutions that optimize traffic flow, enhance accessibility, and mitigate congestion-related issues.

This track record of success positions SUNWAY Group as a trusted and reliable partner in addressing traffic challenges and finding sustainable solutions for the benefit of the community.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.