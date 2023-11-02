Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN Finals: A Thrilling Showdown Of Golf Enthusiasts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN tournament, known for its electrifying experiences and passionate golf enthusiasts, climaxed with a thrilling finale at the prestigious Tropicana Golf & Country Resort.

The 30th edition of this mega-fun event showcased the extraordinary skills and performances of 35 golf games, leaving spectators in awe.

The tournament attracted 3,600 participants, competing across 32 golf clubs nationwide, including three digital legs at golf simulator outlets.

Congratulations to all participants for making this year’s tournament a huge success! (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

This year’s virtual edition successfully bridged the gap between off-course players and on-course tournaments, inspiring a new generation of golfers and igniting their passion for the sport.

The championship title was claimed by the remarkable Nor Azmi Akob, who showcased exceptional prowess on the greens by shooting an impressive 67 against 64 avid players.

As a reward for his outstanding performance, Nor Azmi Akob walked away with a Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar multisport watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P, S golf clubs, and a Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag.

Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, applauds the participants for their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination at the CGC #NEXTGEN Finals.(Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The celebration continued as Gross Winner Gwee Li Jun emerged victorious for the second consecutive year, displaying unmatched talent and dedication.

Gwee’s remarkable score of 73 secured him a Garmin Marq GPS Smart Watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P, S golf clubs, and a Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag.

Overwhelmed with joy, Gwee expressed his gratitude for the growth of the CGC #NEXTGEN tournament and its positive impact on the development of golf in Malaysia.

Gwee Li Jun’s impressive performance left spectators in awe and inspired golf enthusiasts to aim for the top. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, commended the participants for their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination.

He expressed his excitement for the future of the CGC, stating, “This year’s tournament has been a resounding success, and we are committed to making the CGC even bigger and better in the years to come.

The support from the Malaysian golfing community has been tremendous, and we can’t wait to embark on the next thrilling chapter.”

Golfers took a moment to unwind and enjoy a refreshing Carlsberg brew, celebrating the tournament’s success and looking forward to an even brighter future. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The CGC #NEXTGEN Finals marked a turning point in the tournament’s rich history, representing a bridge between tradition and innovation.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s official partners, including Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, TaylorMade, Garmin, and SunPlay, played a vital role in ensuring the success of this highly-anticipated event.

As champions of Carlsberg Malaysia’s ZERO Irresponsible Drinking ambition, it is crucial to remember to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY.

Carlsberg Malaysia encourages everyone to enjoy their brews responsibly and prioritize road safety.

