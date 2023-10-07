Can You Live Comfortably In Klang Valley On RM5,000?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine this: you’ve just received your monthly paycheck of RM5,000. The question arises – can you, as a Malaysian, live comfortably on this amount?

Let’s break it down and see what living on RM5,000 a month looks like in major urban areas in Malaysia, notably Klang Valley.

Housing Costs

Housing costs are typically the most significant part of a monthly budget.

In Malaysia, this can be a mortgage payment if you own your home or a rental payment if you’re renting.

In major cities like Kuala Lumpur, a decent apartment or condo can cost anywhere between RM1,500 to RM2,500 per month.

This cost can vary greatly depending on the property’s location, size, and amenities.

However, renting a room is much more affordable if you’re single or willing to share living space.

Renting a room can range from RM300 for a basic room in an older apartment to RM800 for a master bedroom in a newer condo.

never thought that room rental can be this expensive in kl/selangor. aku sewa satu rumah 3 bilik 850 sebulan kat penang ni pun ada org cakap mahal. https://t.co/7SVL9c3l3M — Атила (@athilahsuhaime) March 8, 2023

Food Expenses

If you’re eating out every day, the cost can add up quickly.

A meal at a hawker centre or kopitiam can easily cost RM10.

If you prefer dining in restaurants, the cost per meal can easily go up to RM20 or more.

Let’s consider an average scenario where you eat out for lunch and dinner and have a simple breakfast at home.

If each meal costs around RM10, you would spend RM20 daily, up to RM600 monthly.

However, the cost can be significantly lower if you cook at home.

The price of groceries can vary, but on average, you might spend around RM400 to RM600 monthly for groceries.

This includes staples like rice, vegetables, meat, and spices.

So, if you mix eating out and cooking at home, your monthly food expenses could average around RM1000 (RM600 for eating out + RM400 for groceries).

Semua ni RM10 je 😂 Economy Rice kat Perlis ni still affordable eh pic.twitter.com/uIA8ddGgMd — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) September 25, 2023

Utilities and Internet

In Malaysia, utilities primarily include electricity and water.

The cost of electricity can vary greatly depending on the size of your home, how much you use air conditioning and your overall electricity usage.

On average, a household might spend around RM200 per month on electricity.

Water bills in Malaysia are generally lower than electricity bills, and the average household’s water bill might come to around RM30 per month.

Bil air ktrg paling mahal pun RM12 je itu pun sbb air leaking hari tu haha. But for apartments we would need to pay directly to the management, so can't use below payment 🥲 https://t.co/4coWaAy5fZ — ๖ۣۜHanis 🍉 (@HanisBudakBaik) April 5, 2022

The cost of the internet is another important factor to consider.

In today’s digital world, having a reliable internet connection at home is almost necessary.

The cost of home broadband in Malaysia can vary depending on your chosen speed and data package.

On average, you might pay around RM100 monthly for a decent internet package.

So if we add these up, the average cost for utilities and internet in Malaysia could be around RM330 per month (RM200 for electricity + RM30 for water + RM100 for internet).

Kenenterian paling tak function. Harga mmg turun tapi coverage dan servis telco nasih ditakuk lama…kawasan 4G, tapi internet lembab nak mampus. Pakai fiber optik pun servis line masih slow. Pakej mahal ke murah org tak kisah, yg org kisah kualiti servis tu sendiri… https://t.co/0DI9kuQwNa — That's Me 𝕏 (@yrmallork) October 6, 2023

Transportation

Transportation is another significant monthly expense, especially if you own a car.

The cost of owning a car in Malaysia can vary greatly depending on the make and model of the car, as well as whether it’s new or used.

Consider a scenario where you’ve purchased a moderately priced car, such as a Perodua Myvi, one of Malaysia’s most popular cars.

A brand new Myvi can cost around RM50,000.

If you’ve taken a car loan with a term of 7 years (which is quite common in Malaysia) and an interest rate of around 3.5%, your monthly instalment would be approximately RM700.

On top of the car instalment, you also need to consider the cost of fuel, which can vary depending on how much you drive, but let’s say it averages out to RM200 per month.

Then there’s the regular maintenance and insurance cost, which can add another RM100 per month.

So, if you own a car, your total transportation cost could be around RM1000 per month (RM700 for the car instalment + RM200 for fuel + RM100 for maintenance and insurance).

Public transportation is cheaper, but let’s budget around RM400 for transportation.

tapi tu honda city je weh, saing2 persona je pun. Mmg nmpk kaya ke? ak jual nasi lemak angkut barang pun pakai honda city 😅 adakah ak org yg papa asal bergaya hahahahhaa https://t.co/Sqyb55NFfZ — Moga Semua Murah Rezeki & Diprmudahkan Urusan Amin (@iyesayaye) June 23, 2021

Miscellaneous Expenses

Other expenses include phone bills, insurance, entertainment, and unexpected costs.

These can vary greatly, but we’ll allocate RM600 for these miscellaneous expenses.

If we add these up: RM2000 (housing) + RM1200 (food) + RM300 (utilities) + RM1,000 (transportation) + RM600 (miscellaneous) = RM5100.

This total is slightly above the RM5,000 monthly income we started with.

It’s important to note that this is a rough estimate, and individual costs can vary significantly.

For example, if you use public transportation instead of owning a car, your transportation cost could be as low as RM400, bringing the total down to RM4500.

However, even with careful budgeting, a monthly income of RM50,000 may not leave much room for savings, unexpected expenses, or financial goals like home ownership or retirement.

On the other hand, the lowest possible total cost could be RM300 (housing) + RM400 (food) + RM100 (utilities) + RM100 (transportation) + RM200 (miscellaneous) = RM1100.

😊 okayy je asalkan dia usaha untuk terus tingkatkan pendapatan.. 4 tahun lepas sy terima je suami sy yg hnya bekerja sbgai pekeje 7e yg hnya bergaji basic RM1100 time tu ☺️ dan tau tak pekeje gomen skg yg gred n11 gaji kasar x smpai RM2k pn 😅 https://t.co/VuLpj00lDu — ♡ You ❤️ (@FazieyanaRazali) September 23, 2023

Work to live or live to work?

This very frugal lifestyle may not be comfortable or feasible for everyone. It also leaves little room for unexpected expenses or savings.

However, it does illustrate that with careful budgeting and lifestyle choices, living on a lower income in Malaysia is possible.

Remember that we haven’t factored in costs like children’s education, medical emergencies, or retirement savings.

So, how much do Malaysians truly need to live comfortably in a month?

The answer depends on your lifestyle and financial commitments.

As the cost of living rises, we must manage our finances wisely.

