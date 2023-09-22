KL Highland Games: A Scottish Extravaganza In Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor St. Andrew’s Society, one of the oldest Loyal Societies in Malaysia, is hosting the 2023 KL Highland Games on Saturday, 26 September.

The event at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort will bring together Scots, descendants of Scots, and public members interested in Scottish culture.

The Highland Games, which originated in the Scottish Highlands to showcase the strength, skill, and endurance of clansmen, have evolved into a blend of traditional sporting events, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings.

A testament to the enduring traditions and pride of Scotland’s past and present

Past editions of the KL Highland Games featured a variety of competitions that tested the physical prowess and agility of participants, including the iconic caber toss, hammer throw, shot put, weight throw, and stone put.

In addition to the athletic competitions, bagpipe bands performed and engaged in friendly competitions, mesmerizing spectators with their powerful tunes and synchronized marching.

The event also featured traditional heavy-weight athletic events, a tug-of-war competition, a motorbike parade, and live music in the evening.

The Selangor St. Andrew’s Society, which has been promoting Scottish interests and organizing social events since 1887, hosts the KL Highland Games annually.

The society also supports local charities through donations from events such as the KL Highland Games.

The society’s main objectives include promoting Scottish interests, celebrating St. Andrew’s Day, and organizing various social events for its members.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.