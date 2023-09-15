GCE And AKLEH Tolls Now Accept Debit And Credit Cards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH) users can now use their debit or credit cards to pay for tolls.

Berita Harian quoted Chief Executive Officer of Kota Lintasan Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) Group, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, who said the pilot test of the Open Payment System (SPT) for collection using debit cards, credit cards or prepaid cards is now being carried out on the two highways.

The new toll payment alternative can be used by Class One vehicle (car) users in lanes identified by special signs on the gantry.

He added that the system will be implemented at all three GCE Highway toll plazas, namely Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza, Elmina Toll Plaza and Lagong Toll Plaza starting 13 September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Datuk Keramat Toll Plaza, Lebuhraya AKLEH has been accepting credit and debit card payments since 9 September.

One lane is provided at each toll plaza for the trial process of the system in accordance with the standards set by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM). This method is in addition to existing payment methods such as Touch n’ Go cards, SmartTag and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). Kota Lintasan Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah via Berita Harian

Azlan mentioned that the initiative is expected to provide convenience and flexibility for highway users with more toll payment options, which contributes towards the improvement of the country’s highway industry.

This story was first published on our sister site, TechTRP. Follow them to stay up to date on tech in Malaysia.

