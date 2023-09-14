Meet the 6 Children of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA), Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (AI-Sultan Abdullah AI-Haj), and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, are endeared to the people for their friendly demeanour.

During the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme, the residents of Sabah and Sarawak eagerly awaited Their Majesties’ arrival.

The warm reception moved Raja Permaisuri to tears due to the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the people in celebrating the presence of Their Majesties.

Profiles of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Children with the Raja Permaisuri

Some may not be familiar with Their Majesties’ children, including their birth order, so let’s get into the details of Their Majesties’ children.

#1. Eldest Child: His Royal Highness Tengku Ahmad Iskandar Shah

Tengku Ahmad Iskandar Shah was the first child born to the Raja Permaisuri Agong after their marriage. Regrettably, he passed away immediately after his birth on July 24, 1990.

#2. Second Child: Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah

Their Majesties were then blessed with their second child, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, born on September 17, 1995. He holds the titles of Tengku Mahkota Pahang and is currently the Regent of Pahang.

#3. Third Child: Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah

Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah was born on August 3, 1997, and is the second heir in the line of succession to the Pahang royal throne.

#4. Fourth Child: Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah

The fourth son of Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri is Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah, born on September 11, 2000. He has a twin; Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah.

#5. Fifth Child: Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah

The fifth child is the eldest daughter of Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri, Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah. She is the twin sister of Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah, born on September 11, 2000.

#6. Sixth Child: Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah

Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah is the youngest daughter and sixth child of Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri, born on April 27, 2002.

An Adopted Child

In 1987, His Majesty adopted Tengku Amir Naseer Ibrahim, who was one year old at the time. Tengku Amir Naseer Ibrahim is His Majesty’s cousin and the youngest child of Tengku Arif Bendahara Ibrahim and his third wife, Czarina binti Abdullah.

Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim married Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Manja Pahang Tengku Dato Hajah Nong Fatimah Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah’s daughter on December 19, 2013.

Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim and his wife were blessed with three sons:

Tengku Adam Ibrahim Shah (born on December 27, 2015).

Tengku Sulaiman Abdullah Shah (born on June 25, 2018).

Tengku Nuh Muhammad Shah (born on January 31, 2022).

Their Journey to Parenthood

Raja Permaisuri Agong is the third daughter of Sultan Johor, Sultan Iskandar ibni Sultan Ismail. She and Sultan Abdullah were married at the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque on March 6, 1986. Initially, Their Majesties did not have children. After 17 attempts at In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments, they were blessed with four sons and two daughters.

His Majesty’s Children with Cik Puan Julia Rais

His Majesty also has three daughters from his marriage to former famous actress Cik Puan Julia Rais: YAM Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, YAM Tengku Puteri Illisha Ameera, and YAM Tengku Puteri Ilyana.

In total, His Majesty has 10 children, including an adopted one.

Here is the list of the children of Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Cik Puan Julia Rais:

Tengku Amir Nasser (Adopted Child) – August 25, 1986. Tengku Ahmad Iskandar Shah (Deceased) – July 24, 1990. Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan – November 11, 1992. Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah – September 17, 1995. Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera – October 1, 1995. Tengku Puteri Ilyana – April 20, 1997. Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah – August 3, 1997. Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah – September 11, 2000. Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah – September 11, 2000. Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah – April 27, 2002.

Their Majesties will conclude their reign as the 16th YDPA of Malaysia on January 30, 2024, before returning to Pahang.

According to the lineage, Sultan Johor, Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty’s elder brother, will be appointed as the 17th YDPA next year.

