Truck Fails To Brake, Collides with 13 Cars At Kuantan Traffic Light

Misfortune struck suddenly in Kuantan when 13 cars faced a harrowing experience last Sunday (10 September), as a truck failed to stop at a traffic light on Jalan Beserah, near the Bukit Pelindung Police Housing Complex.

A netizen captured the incident on video and shared it on social media platforms, where it quickly went viral. The video clearly shows the truck’s inability to brake, resulting in a collision with all 13 vehicles in front of it.

According to reports, the incident took place around 6:48 pm and caused damage to the vehicles involved.

Fortunately, all drivers, aged between 29 and 62, along with their passengers, escaped without injuries.

Kuantan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu explained that preliminary investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by a truck losing control while driving downhill on a winding road.

As a result, the truck collided with the line of stationary cars waiting at the traffic light. This incident happened in rainy conditions, with wet and slippery roads.

“Police officers went to the scene for investigations and recorded statements from the drivers involved,” said Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

