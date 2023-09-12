Customer Discovers Ashes Inside Doll Bought at Thrift Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thrift stores are commonly associated with finding second-hand items at affordable prices, including clothing, games, and home décor. However, amid the allure of bargains, some shoppers have encountered unsettling experiences.

Customer Finds Ashes Inside Doll

Recently, a female customer shared an unsettling account, claiming to have discovered a mysterious glass bottle inside a bear doll she purchased for RM20 at a thrift store.

Facebook user Fathia Omma Faisal recounted the incident when her child stumbled upon the bear doll.

However, Fathia couldn’t ignore her unease due to unfamiliar Japanese inscriptions on the doll.

Source: Facebook

Upon shaking the doll, she alleged hearing the sound of a glass bottle inside.

Our child mentioned that the bear was pleasant to hug, plump, and weighty. Nevertheless, I felt uneasy upon noticing the writing on its feet. Its head can twist open, perhaps to accommodate ashes. Facebook User, Fathia Omma Faisal

Upon translation, the Japanese phrase read, ‘Shiori August 2009, 43.5 cm. Thank you for being born. Let’s continue to live happily forever.’

Source: Facebook

Another Customer Reveals Similar Doll

In a separate Facebook post, another user came forward, revealing that they also owned a similar doll with different Japanese inscriptions.

In light of the viral story surrounding the doll found at the thrift store, this user made the discovery that their doll contained packets of ashes within several plastic bags.

However, they clarified that the doll was not purchased from the same store. Given this situation, the user advised the public to exercise caution when buying second-hand items.

Source: Facebook

Thrift Store to Remove Dolls from Sale

According to the woman involved, this viral issue has drawn the attention of the thrift store, and they have contacted her.

The bear I found, the thrift store has contacted me. Perhaps they will search for and remove the bear if it hasn’t been sold yet. Some suggest it’s a congratulatory bear, but I’m uncertain. Facebook User, Fathia Omma Faisal

Netizens Clarify Tradition of Gifting Dolls to Celebrate Births

Based on comments shared by netizens, they explained that Japanese culture involves gifting dolls as a congratulatory gesture for births.

Furthermore, some businesses allow customers to customise dolls by embroidering the baby’s name and adding certain items to give them the same weight as a newborn.

These dolls are known as ‘Congratulatory Bears.’

However, thrift stores are commonly associated with finding second-hand items at affordable prices, including clothing, games, and home décor. Amid the allure of bargains, some shoppers have encountered unsettling experiences.

Source: Facebook

The user also did not clarify whether the sand found inside the doll served as a weight or had another purpose.

Hence, it is advisable to check for any questionable inscriptions or symbolism, before purchasing any second-hand items.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.