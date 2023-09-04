Founder Of Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, Munirah Abdul Hamid, Passes Away At 70
Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid was renowned and successful in various fields, including the corporate sector and charitable organisations.
Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid, the founder of Pertiwi Soup Kitchen and a human rights activist, passed away at 70.
She died at her home in Bangsar earlier this morning, per a statement from Pertiwi.
Munirah dedicated 50 years of her life to charity work, founding Pertiwi to distribute food to the homeless and urban poor.
Her daughter, Baida Hercus, announced on Facebook that the final rites would be held at the Bangsar Mosque, and she would be buried at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.
Many activists and NGO workers have expressed their condolences on social media, praising Munirah’s decades-long dedication to serving the poor and hungry.
Salam Takziah kepada keluarga— Ts Subash Chandrabose M.Arumugam (@SubashCBose6) September 4, 2023
Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid
Semoga rohnya sentiasa dicucuri rahmat dan ditempatkan dikalangan orang yang beriman dan soleh. @wawarah pic.twitter.com/sDylH81c5Z
Our sincere condolences to the family of Hajjah Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid, a member of the Student Development Advisory Council (SDAC). She is known for dedicating more than 50 years of her life to charity work. May Allah grant her the highest Jannah. Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/qzucwjGbsF— UTP (@UTPOfficial) September 4, 2023
Providing Food Aid and Essential Items to Homeless and Underprivileged Communities
Pertiwi Soup Kitchen aims to provide food assistance to Malaysia’s homeless and underprivileged communities as its primary objective.
The organization distributes hot meals to needy people and provides essential items like clothing, blankets, and toiletries.
Its dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that the food is prepared and distributed efficiently.
They operate in various locations across Kuala Lumpur, including Chow Kit, Masjid Jamek, and Petaling Street.
They have expanded their services to other states, such as Penang and Johor Bahru.
