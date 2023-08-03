Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Running At Kajang Stadium

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A middle-aged man was found dead at the Kajang Stadium in Selangor after a heart attack while running.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened on the morning of Wednesday (2 August).

According to witnesses, the man suddenly accelerated while running and then collapsed.

The public at the scene immediately called for an ambulance and performed CPR on the man.

The public took quick action to help the victim but to no avail. (Pix: Facebook/Joanne SY)

However, despite their best efforts, the man was still unconscious and unresponsive.

The ambulance arrived shortly after and transported the man to Kajang Hospital.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack.

Netizens took to social media to locate the family of the victim

The man had no identification documents at the time of the incident, only a car key.

Netizens who witnessed the situation have since taken to social media to try and locate the man’s family.

Later, some netizens said they identified the victim as Rosdi Aziz.

His friend, Norhisham Supandi, confirmed the matter on Facebook and described the deceased as someone who was very helpful and will be dearly missed.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups and exercising caution when engaging in physical activities.

It is essential to listen to your body and stop exercising immediately if you feel any discomfort.

We extend our deepest condolences to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

