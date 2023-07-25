Man Suspected Of Sneakily Snapping Photos Of Children In Johor Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man was recently spotted behaving suspiciously where a mother believed he was snapping photos of children without their consent at a shopping mall in Johor. The man, who is a foreigner, was seen allegedly taking photos and videoing the children while they were playing at the playground.

As reported by Kosmo, his act came to light after a mother noticed the man filming her son, who was among the crowd of children. Puzzled, she took out her phone and started recording the incident.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him snapping pictures of children, trying to test out a new phone camera?” said the mother online. She further shared that she was paying attention to him for a long period of time to confirm her suspicions.

“I have been watching him for a long time, he wasn’t snapping pictures of the children for only a minute. It can’t be that all the kids there are his. Well, he took a picture of my son, then I recorded him. After that, he stopped and left.”

Since her husband was not around with her, she also shared that she was afraid to confront the man. But upon sharing the incident online, many netizens have expressed their support for her.

Many also took the time to advise other parents to watch over their children when in public.

“Be careful, parents (parents) who take children out, there are many bad people who are watching these children. There are many cases of kidnapping during the day.” noted one netizen.

As for the predator, netizens did not hold back on their tongue. Some, indeed, accused him of being a pedophile.

“Pedophilic men, many are mental because they are passionate about children, don’t lose sight of your children outside, at home. Also, don’t share pictures of children on social media, it’s a shame if they become human victims of animals like that.” advised another netizen.

