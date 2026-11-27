Six Days To Fix Sabah East Coast Blackout After Power Tower Collapse
Over 153,000 consumers across Sabah’s east coast are getting electricity in three-hour shifts until Monday (30 Nov) after heavy rain washed away a transmission tower in Ranau.
Credit: Sabah Electricity/TikTok
In Brief
- SESB expects to fully restore the 275kV east coast grid by 2 December, six days after Tower T313 collapsed in Ranau on 26 November.
- The collapse, caused by heavy rain washing away the foundation, cut power to 153,599 consumers in eight districts, now supplied by local stations and mobile generators.