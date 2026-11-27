Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) aims to restore the 275-kilovolt (kV) transmission line to Sabah’s east coast within six days, after a transmission tower collapsed in Ranau on Thursday (26 November).

SESB chairman Datuk Saadiah Aziz said full restoration of the supply and the grid is expected on 2 December, once the two affected transmission lines are reconnected.

The six-day window gives SESB and its contractors time to bring in equipment, erect temporary towers, and reconnect the lines at a safe location near the fallen tower.

Tower T313 on the 275kV West-to-East Coast grid collapsed at 6.04am on Thursday (26 Nov), after persistent heavy rain washed away its foundation on the banks of the Liwagu River.

The collapse cut power to 153,599 registered consumers in eight districts: Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Beluran, Telupid and Kinabatangan.

SESB cleared the main Ranau-Telupid road of hanging cables before restoring power in stages as an emergency measure.

Until the lines are reconnected, the east coast will be supplied by existing power stations in Sandakan and Tawau, while mobile generators have been sent to affected areas.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.