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Malaysians’ anti-Israel sentiment is hardly a secret, particularly when even the government has no diplomatic relations with the country.

From calls for economic boycotts to labelling people who are seen as overly pushy or demanding as “Yahudi”, public resentment towards Israel is certainly no secret.

However, there are times when such sentiments may go a little too far.

Take this Threads user, for example, who seemingly had a sudden idea: why not rename the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the railway project connecting the Klang Valley to the East Coast?

The reason? He believes that when pronounced quickly, ECRL sounds somewhat like “Israel”.

“From the way I hear it, when ECRL is pronounced quickly, it sounds somewhat like ‘Israel’.

“It would be good if this national pride project were given a name that better reflects Malaysia’s identity and is easy for the people to pronounce.

“I am not questioning the project itself, but merely making a suggestion about its branding,” wrote Threads user @syah.ashraf.

His suggestion, however, drew responses from several users who shared a similar view: that he was overthinking the matter.

We have to admit that saying ECRL quickly does bear some resemblance to “Israel”. But, much like other Threads users, we reckon the suggestion is a little far-fetched.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited ECRL is set to commence passenger services between Gombak and Kota Bharu on 12 Dec, with one-way economy fares starting at RM60 for the Gombak–Kuantan (KotaSAS) route.

READ MORE: ECRL Tickets Start At RM60, With Gombak-Kota Bharu Fares From RM125

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