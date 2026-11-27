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VIral sports event Hyrox has made the news for a s**tty reason once again.

Fitness portal The Barbell Spin first reported the incident on 24 November, after its founder Brian Spin heard rumours of a fecal incident and took to Threads with the question “Did someone poop at Hyrox Dallas today?”.

The sighting was confirmed by Threads user @t1d_bails with the comment “Confirmed lol”.

Meanwhile, fitness coach Andrew Hiller (@hillerfit2.0) posted photo and video evidence of the incident on Instagram.

“More @hyroxworld poop!” Hiller wrote in the caption.

The unpleasant discovery happened at a regular HYROX race that was not part of the 15 Elite series of events, although it does form the rankings which determines which participant will get to go on to compete in the elite events.

The HYROX participant who left the fecal matter at HYROX Dallas was not identified.

Though not as severe as an earlier excrement edition of HYROX which happened in September 2026, the incident did spark discussions about the fitness race for all the wrong reasons once again.

HYROX Beijing poop incident

On 12 September 2026, social media blew up with photos and footage of Australian elite HYROX athlete Joanna Wietrzyk, who experienced bowel incontinence during her run on the HYROX Beijing course.

Liquid fecal matter could be seen running down her leg as she continued her course as though she had not just defecated all over her lower body and the track.

Many shared their outrage online, criticising the event organiser for not pausing the race to clean up the feces or disqualifying Wietrzyk.

The public’s main concern, besides the incident being disgusting, is the fact that fecal matter is considered a biohazard which could bring about serious health risks.

Adding fuel to the fire, Wietrzyk later shared a photo on Instagram after the ract with the caption “A win is a win”. The post has since been removed.

Five days after the incident, she posted an apology on Instagram to acknowledge the matter following heavy backlash from the public and threats of losing her sponsorship with sports apparel brand Puma.

HYROX coming to Malaysia this December

Malaysia’s first ever HYROX race is taking place this 10 to 13 December at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.

The race is open to participants aged above 16 years old, and follows the standard HYROX format of eight 1-kilometer runs alternated with eight functional workout stations (a total of 8km run).

Divisions are split into Solo (Open, Pro, Adaptive), Doubles (Men, Women, Mixed, Pro), and 4-person Relay (Men, Women, Mixed).

Relay entries start around RM424 per person (before service fees), with spectator tickets sold separately.

Find out more on the AirAsia HYROX official website HERE.

READ MORE: HYROX Beijing Athlete Finished Race Despite Diarrhoea, Sparking Online Debate On Hygiene

READ MORE: Puma Removes Joanna Wietrzyk Clothing Line From Website After HYROX Incident

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