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Pavilion Damansara Heights has transformed its Concourse into a Jumanji-themed jungle for Christmas, featuring an oversized game board, a 6-metre Christmas tree, and a passport-style treasure hunt for families.

The celebration, titled Jumanji: Open World – A Christmas Adventure, runs from 18 November 2026 to 3 January 2027. It is co-promoted with Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia ahead of the film’s release.

Visitors enter the Concourse on Level 2, where a floor-wide Living Game Board connects the attractions. The centrepiece is the Jewel of Jumanji, a 20-foot Christmas tree topped with a glowing jewel. Nearby, The Cave Portal, a stage built around a waterfall of light, will host live performances. A full-size locomotive, the Jumanji Express, carries festive retail activations.

Visitors can collect an Adventure Passport and complete four missions around the Concourse. Those who finish all four can have their answers checked at the Jumanji Adventure Registration counter and receive a personalised Survival Card with a Jumanji lanyard.

A Christmas Of Adventure

Dato’ Joyce Yap, chief executive officer of Pavilion Malls, said the idea was to create a Christmas that encourages curiosity. She said parents should be able to join in the fun as well.

Younger visitors have their own spaces. The Junior Rescue Post on Level 4 has animal-themed games, and The Jumanji Christmas Reading Grove offers festive books and postcards. The Explorer Train returns with free rides on Level 2.

Santa also appears in the jungle setting. Families can take photos at Santa’s Adventure Stop on weekends from 29 November to 27 December, and on Christmas Day at the Concourse, with two sessions daily from 12.00pm to 1.00pm and 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Shoppers who spend RM300 on a single receipt can redeem an RM20 voucher once per day, up to RM100 in total. Maybank cardmembers get separate rewards, including a Jumanji luggage tag for a RM300 spend and a seven-piece travel organiser set for RM800 across up to two receipts. Terms and conditions apply.

The film, Jumanji: Open World, is due in cinemas on 24 December.

From Robin Williams to The Rock: How Jumanji Became a Holiday Staple

Jumanji: Open World is the fourth live-action entry—and final chapter—in the hit adventure franchise.

Picking up right after 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, the story flips the script: instead of players getting sucked into the game, a repairman accidentally triggers the broken console and unleashes Jumanji’s jungle creatures, traps, and video game avatars into the real world.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan all return as the iconic game avatars, teaming up once again with the original teen players to survive the chaos in their hometown.

For many Malaysians, Jumanji is a multi-generational staple.

Older millennials and Gen Xers grew up watching the beloved 1995 Robin Williams classic—a frequent fixture on local weekend TV and Astro movie channels—where a magical board game brings jungle dangers into a suburban home. A cartoon series followed in the late 1990s, and many of them will remember that too.

Meanwhile, younger audiences know the series through the massively popular 2017 and 2019 modern reboots, which turned the board game into a retro video game and became holiday box-office hits across Malaysia.

READ MORE: Care Bears Take Over Pavilion Bukit Jalil With Snowfall Shows and RM100,000 Vouchers

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