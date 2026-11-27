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Parents will have to collect the RM200 Early Schooling Aid (BAP) for the 2027 school session at their children’s schools, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (25 November).

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the aid would not be delivered to homes, as had happened in some cases. He wants parents to visit the school and meet their children’s teachers.

He said he had told the Education Ministry (MOE) that every child will receive RM200 next year. The increase was announced when Budget 2027 was tabled on 9 October. The BAP will rise from RM150 to RM200 per pupil, benefiting 5.3 million recipients at a total cost of RM1 billion.

Anwar made the remarks at the launch of the National Education Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative, AI Temu AI, in Putrajaya.

Schools are encouraged to organise sessions involving teachers, pupils, and parents. Teachers can use them to update parents on a pupil’s academic progress and behaviour in school.

Anwar also told parents not to leave their children’s education entirely to schools, saying character and discipline should be shaped by parents and teachers working together.

He also asked the Education Minister and the Director-General of Education, Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, to ensure every pupil is given books to read during the December school holidays. Pupils should finish at least two books, he said, and parents should help monitor their progress.

Past Disputes Over Aid

The distribution of the BAP has drawn complaints in past years. In January, Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Ahmad Suhaimi Endut said some students had told their parents they received RM100 when the allocation was RM150.

He urged parents to be present at schools during distribution so they could check the amount.

Earlier that month, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said schools must not deduct fees from the aid, even where parents owe money to the school or the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG).

The government is counting on the RM200 to bring parents through the school gate, but whether it works hinges on whether parents turn up and whether the money reaches them in full.

READ MORE: Anwar Urges Rural Postings As Putrajaya Moves To Absorb 9,000 Contract Doctors

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Education Gets Nearly RM69 Billion, AUKU To Be Replaced, PTPTN Repayment Relief For Low-Income Borrowers

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