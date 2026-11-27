Ismail Lasim Set To Retain Negeri Sembilan MB Post In Latest Political Twist
The Juaseh assemblyman is expected to appoint a new state exco lineup at a swearing-in ceremony this morning.
In Brief
- Incumbent Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim is expected to retain his post as new state exco members are sworn in at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.
- It remains unclear whether the new exco will comprise only BN and PN assemblymen, as earlier reports claimed Ismail had lost both blocs' support.
- Ismail has run the state alone since Sept 20, when Tuanku Muhriz revoked all 10 exco appointments over support for Tunku Nadzaruddin.