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In yet another twist to Negeri Sembilan’s ongoing political saga, incumbent Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim is expected to retain his post and remain in the state executive council (exco) lineup when several new members are sworn in at Istana Besar Seri Menanti this morning.

Scheduled for 9am, the ceremony is expected to see the Juaseh assemblyman continue as menteri besar alongside the appointment of several new faces to the state exco lineup.

A source also confirmed the development to TRP.

An invitation to the ceremony has also been circulating on WhatsApp since last night.

Ismail met with Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir yesterday, before the Ruler held a separate meeting with several Umno leaders, including party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, it remains unclear whether Ismail’s new exco lineup will comprise only Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen, with previous reports stating that he had lost the support of representatives from both blocs.

Ismail has been running the state administration alone since Sept 20, when Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of all 10 previous exco members for supporting Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the state’s new ruler.

READ MORE: Ismail, Exco Set To Meet Tunku Nadzaruddin Amid Negeri Sembilan Royal Dispute

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

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