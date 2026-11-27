Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government wants public-listed companies (PLCs) to adopt a RM3,400 living wage benchmark across their organisations, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said on Thursday (26 November).

Speaking at the National Annual Corporate Report Awards (NACRA) 2026 presentation dinner, Amir argued that fair and adequate wages let employees cover their basic needs and live with dignity. That, he said, can translate into a more stable workforce, better talent retention and higher productivity.

He framed the call as part of responsible business conduct. Companies that pay a living wage, he said, give investors, regulators and consumers real evidence that the social side of their sustainability reports is backed by genuine commitment, not just words.

The call follows the government’s Budget 2027 commitment to raise the living wage benchmark for GLIC and GLC employees from RM3,100 to RM3,400 starting in 2027.

Where The Benchmark Comes From, And The Wider Agenda

The RM3,400 benchmark reflects the upgraded living wage floor announced under Budget 2027, where GLICs and government-linked companies (GLCs) committed to raising their internal benchmark from RM3,100 to RM3,400 starting in 2027 for about 230,000 workers. Unlike Malaysia’s statutory minimum wage—which stands at RM1,700 and is scheduled to rise to RM2,000 in June 2027—the RM3,400 benchmark serves as a voluntary corporate standard rather than a mandatory legal floor.

Amir’s speech also went beyond wages. He said good governance, accountability and transparency matter as Malaysia aims to move into higher-value economic activity. Stronger reporting practices, he added, could help SMEs manage their businesses better, assess performance, and gain access to financing and investors. As SMEs look to join larger domestic and international value chains, he said, those capabilities are becoming more important.

He also urged companies to invest in their workforce’s skills, particularly in data analytics, ESG reporting, climate finance and digital finance. Those skills, he said, matter not only for new reporting requirements but also for judging business risk, evaluating investments and planning long-term strategy.

NACRA 2026 organising committee chairman Ong Chee Wai said high-quality corporate reporting builds stakeholder trust and investor confidence, and helps companies compete in an increasingly interconnected global economy. The awards are jointly organised by Bursa Malaysia, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

READ MORE: Minimum Wage Could Go Up To RM3,100? Employers Say Small Businesses May Struggle

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.