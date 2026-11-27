Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Solat (prayer) must never be turned into a subject of parody or cheap entertainment, particularly through media content that risks undermining the sanctity of Islamic practices, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Hasan.

Zulkifli said solat was one of the fundamental pillars of Islam and a sacred symbol of the Muslim faith, whose dignity must be protected at all times.

“Prayer is a pillar of religion and a sacred symbol of the Muslim community that must be upheld. It must never be made the subject of jokes, cheap entertainment or parody in any form of broadcasting,” he said in a statement.

Zulkifli was referring to the circulation of content showing Fly FM presenters Ean Nasrun and Adam Raqeem praying with caption “Praying for Man Utd” during the English Premier League side match against Sporting Lisbon.

He also reminded media practitioners and content creators to remain mindful of religious sensitivities and comply with established broadcasting guidelines to preserve harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious society.

“Freedom of expression and creativity does not give anyone the licence to ridicule religious practices or undermine matters of faith,” he said.

Zulkifli also urged for the content to be taken down and for Fly FM to issue a public apology for the matter.

Public Backlash

The video, which was reportedly uploaded to Instagram, has since been taken down. However, copies have continued circulating across social media, prompting public outrage over the presenters’ decision to parody solat.

Among those who spoke out was preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, who questioned the motive behind uploading the video to social media and the decision to use a religious practice as entertainment.

Ean & Adam Apologise

Earlier this morning, FLY FM’s Wonda Breakfast presenters Ean and Adam – which they hosted together alongside fellow deejay Rikan – invited Media Prima Audio chief executive officer Nazri Noran onto their programme for a live apology session to address the controversy surrounding their actions the previous day.

According to Threads user @hafizalawimn, Nazri issued a stern reminder to the presenters about their responsibilities as broadcasters and their duty to the public.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.