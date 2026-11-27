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Local vendors looking to take their businesses online can enjoy free company registration through DuITje, with the first 10 merchants to sign up at its event in Seremban on Nov 28 eligible for sponsorship of their Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) registration fees.

The offer is part of DuITje’s efforts to encourage more local entrepreneurs to join its platform and build their businesses through a more structured approach, without having to worry about the initial cost of SSM registration.

The initiative will be available on the final day of the DuITje programme, which is being held at Arena Square, Seremban, from 24 Nov to 28 Nov (Saturday).

The programme also features the launch of DuITje Loka on 25 Nov, an initiative aimed at showcasing local products, creativity, heritage and handmade crafts to the public.

DuITje founder Lee Miew Lan with Bukit Kepayang assemblyman Nicole Tan Lee Koon at the launch ceremony on Wednesday.

Visitors can explore a range of attractions celebrating Negeri Sembilan’s cultural identity, including a traditional attire kiosk highlighting the state’s distinctive heritage.

The event also brings creativity and technology together through activities such as 3D-printing-based games, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the technology first-hand.

Other attractions include interactive activities, local product showcases and family-friendly offerings, making the programme suitable for visitors of all ages.

Adding to the excitement on the final day will be a live performance by popular singer Aiman Tino, who is among the event’s main attractions on 28 Nov.

Members of the public, particularly those in Negeri Sembilan and neighbouring areas, are invited to visit Arena Square tomorrow to enjoy the activities and entertainment lined up for the closing day.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can also find out more about joining DuITje as merchants during the event.

Through the programme, DuITje aims to connect entrepreneurs with communities and consumers, while creating more opportunities for local businesses and giving homegrown products and talent greater exposure.

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