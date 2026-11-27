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Six people, including three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers, were charged at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court on 27 November with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the arrival foyer of the RMAF air base in Subang at 6.50pm on 17 November.

Under escort by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), the three RMAF officers, Lt Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33, Lt Muhammad Arief Fauzan Mohd Ali, 27, and Capt Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34, arrived at the court complex in handcuffs, as did civilians Tan Sui Seng, 48, Nur Hanis Syafiqah Muhammed Amin, 28, and Afifah Amdas, 34.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan had earlier said the six would be prosecuted under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after the Attorney General’s Chambers received the case files. If convicted, they face the death penalty, or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane.

Seven more suspects will be dealt with under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

In total, 13 people were arrested—seven RMAF officers and personnel and six civilians. NCID and the RMAF Provost Marshal Branch arrested them in a joint operation from 17 to 19 November.

The case came to light when 96.64kg of suspected methamphetamine (originally weighed during the initial seizure), worth RM4.83 million, and 6.98kg of chemicals were found as they were about to be loaded onto an RMAF aircraft at Subang Air Base. Authorities conducted follow-up raids in the Klang Valley, Labuan, and a military base in Tawau, Sabah.

The syndicate was initially believed to have been active since July, using military air transport to move drugs from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah before distributing them to international markets, including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Court Proceedings, A RM156 Million Syndicate, and PM Anwar’s Treason Warning

During today’s proceedings before Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin, no plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction. The court denied bail and set 23 February 2027 for the next mention and submission of documents.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed in Parliament yesterday (26 Nov) that police intelligence has uncovered a much larger operation behind the Subang bust—identifying 21 drug-smuggling transactions since August 2024 involving three tonnes of methamphetamine worth RM156 million moved through RMAF facilities in Labuan (1.2 tonnes, worth RM63 million) and Tawau (1.8 tonnes, worth RM93 million).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also condemned the breach today, calling the use of military aircraft to smuggle drugs an act of treason (pengkhianatan) and ordering the Cabinet, police, Defence Ministry, Customs, and border agencies to submit full reports on security and border enforcement.

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