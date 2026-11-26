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You can own millions in property, shares, or a thriving family business—and still leave your loved ones scrambling for cash when an emergency hits.

That “asset-rich, cash-poor” trap is pushing Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals to start their inheritance planning much earlier than before, according to Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer Giulio Slavich.

Speaking at the launch of the insurer’s new offshore wealth proposition, Allianz Eterna – Wealth That Connects, Slavich warned that substantial net worth does not always translate into immediate spending money when an unexpected crisis occurs.

“On paper, they may have substantial assets. But when an unexpected event occurs, having assets does not necessarily mean having liquidity and cash available,” Slavic said.

For many family business owners, the bulk of their fortune is tied directly into company operations or real estate, making quick access to cash a major challenge for surviving dependents.

The issue becomes even trickier when family members and investments are spread across different countries, especially as Malaysian direct investment abroad reached nearly RM640 billion in the third quarter of 2026.

To avoid leaving families stranded with frozen or hard-to-sell assets, affluent Malaysians are acting early said Slavic.

An Allianz study revealed that 52% of high-net-worth individuals in Malaysia already have a formal legacy plan in place—and 82% of them began planning before turning 50.

He said that modern inheritance planning is no longer just about dividing property after someone passes away, but ensuring steady cash flow to protect household income, keep businesses running, and fund elderly care.

“So the important part here is that no single approach solves it all. It’s not just legacy planning; it’s actually a holistic view.”

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