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Muslims in Selangor will have to refer to a new set of prayer timetables from 1 January, 2027, as the state moves from its existing three-zone system to a district-based arrangement covering all nine districts.

The change is aimed at ensuring greater accuracy in prayer times by taking into account the geographical location of each district, rather than grouping several districts under a single timetable.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir said the move was partly prompted by complaints and reviews that found inconsistencies in the timing of the call to prayer, particularly during Ramadan.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Anhar said some Maghrib azan calls had been made before the actual prayer time, raising concerns about whether Muslims had broken their fast at the correct time.

He explained that the new arrangement would help narrow the differences in prayer timings between districts, ensuring Muslims can observe their religious obligations more accurately.

Nine Districts Will Have Their Own Prayer Timetables

Under the existing arrangement, Selangor is divided into three prayer-time zones, with multiple districts sharing the same timetable.

The first zone covers five districts, while the second and third zones each cover two districts.

From January 2027, each of Selangor’s nine districts will have its own prayer timetable:

Sabak Bernam Kuala Selangor Hulu Selangor Gombak Petaling Klang Kuala Langat Hulu Langat Sepang

Anhar explained that the previous system could result in differences of four to six minutes between areas, particularly between districts in the eastern and western parts of the state.

With the revised arrangement, residents in eastern Selangor will no longer need to wait an additional four to six minutes based on the previous zone’s prayer timings.

Inconsistent Maghrib Azan Timings Raised Concerns During Ramadan

One of the main reasons behind the change was the discovery that some mosques had been broadcasting the Maghrib azan before the actual prayer time during Ramadan.

Anhar said the department had received numerous complaints and found through its checks that some calls to prayer were made two to four minutes earlier than the prescribed time.

He added that this was not an isolated occurrence, as the department’s records showed similar incidents happening every year.

Following verification, officials found that while some azan calls were made after the actual prayer time, others had indeed been sounded before the prescribed time at the respective locations.

This raised concerns about fasting, as Muslims are required to observe the correct time before breaking their fast.

Anhar reassured Muslims that there was no need to worry about the new arrangement, as it was introduced to improve the accuracy of prayer times and help ensure religious obligations are properly observed.

Where Can Muslims Check The New Prayer Timetables?

The Selangor Mufti Department has already prepared the 2027 prayer timetables for all nine districts, covering January to December.

Muslims can view and download the respective schedules through the department’s official website.

The department is also in discussions with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to incorporate the new district-based prayer times into its Iman mobile application.

Anhar added that the department would step up efforts to explain the changes to mosque communities and residents throughout Selangor to ensure everyone understands the new arrangement.

The new system will take effect ahead of Ramadan 2027, which is expected to begin around February 8, subject to the official moon-sighting announcement.

For Muslims in Selangor, the important thing to remember is to check the timetable for their own district rather than relying on the previous three-zone schedules.

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