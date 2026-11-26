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A Malayan tiger’s antics along the Gua Musang–Lojing route to Cameron Highlands have drawn widespread attention online.

In a video shared by TikTok user H@f!zOl Cameron, the big cat darts across the road and slips into a drain. It then raises its head just enough for its eyes to peek out at traffic, as though checking that the coast is clear, before ducking out of sight.

Many found the tiger’s bashful behaviour endearing, with some saying the tiger looked friendly and adorable. Some joked that the tiger was part of the traffic police and helped to keep an eye on speeding motorists.

TikTok user H@f!zOl Cameron also reminded road users to be alert when travelling along Pos Blau because several tigers had been spotted playing by the roadside.

Don’t approach tigers

This is not the first time tigers have been seen along this road, according to Malay Mail. Motorists are urged to keep moving and never stop to approach or film a tiger, as doing so endangers road users and increases the risk of an attack.

Not all tiger encounters have a happy ending. On 19 November, Perhilitan shot dead a tiger in Sungai Siput, Perak, which was suspected of killing an Orang Asli villager in Kampung Bawong. The department said the tiger had also attacked one of its officers during a forest monitoring operation.

READ MORE: Second Fatal Tiger Attack In Two Months Claims Life Of Sungai Siput Villager

READ MORE: Perak Boosts Tiger Prey In Royal Belum Amid 39-Month Zero-Poaching Streak

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