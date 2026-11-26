Motorists Warned Not To Stop After Tiger Seen Peeking From Drain Near Cameron Highlands
While social media users joked that the big cat was acting as traffic police, the TikTok user who filmed the clip warned that several tigers have been spotted near Pos Blau—days after a fatal tiger attack in Perak.
Credit: @fiz01997/TikTok
In Brief
- A Malayan tiger was filmed darting across the Gua Musang–Lojing road and peeking out from a drain, charming many viewers online.
- Motorists are warned to stay alert along Pos Blau, where several tigers have been spotted playing by the roadside.
- Drivers should keep moving and never stop to approach or film a tiger, as this risks an attack.