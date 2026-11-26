Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Negeri Sembilan may get another new Menteri Besar just months after Datuk Ismail Lasim took office following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) win in the state election last August.

Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, granted an audience to Ismail at Istana Hinggap at 2pm today.

Ismail, who is also the Juasseh assemblyman, is understood to be offering his resignation after reportedly failing to submit a list of candidates to fill vacant state executive councillor (Exco) posts, reported Harian Metro.

The report also stated that Ismail was left with little choice but to consider stepping down after losing the backing of 24 assemblymen from BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), a deadlock that has also left him racing against time to table the 2027 Negeri Sembilan Budget.

Following his meeting with Ismail, Tuanku Muhriz is scheduled to meet several senior Umno leaders, including party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno leaders are expected to brief the Ruler on the state’s political impasse, after the 24 assemblymen handed the party leadership a mandate to decide who should hold the Menteri Besar post.

A decision on whether Ismail will remain in office or be replaced is expected soon, though it remains unconfirmed if he will join the BN leaders during their royal audience.

The friction between the palace and the state administration has dragged on for nearly four months, erupting right after the 1 Aug state election.

The crisis was triggered on 3 Aug—just a day after Ismail was sworn in—when he signed a proclamation regarding Tuanku Muhriz’s status as Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Remains Negri Sembilan Ruler As AGC Declares April Proclamation Invalid

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

Ismail Hospitalised Last Week

Ismail was admitted to a hospital in Seremban on the night of 21 Nov after falling ill.

His condition was reported to be improving the following day.

Quit or Not?

BN had previously announced that Ismail had tendered his resignation, though he later denied doing so and affirmed that he remains committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan palace stated that the power to accept or reject a Menteri Besar’s resignation rests solely with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, in accordance with the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959.

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan MB Steps Down After Palace Deadlock Threatens 2027 Budget

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.



